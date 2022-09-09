Cheeseheads to be rooting for Cougars this weekend

A young Jake Dickert often would hitch a ride with his dad to Madison, Wis., for work trips and before the pair would leave, they’d sneak onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin.

There, Dickert would toss around a football with his father, Jeff Dickert; attempt a couple field goals, although his little legs never quite made one, and imagine himself playing in front of 77,000 raucous fans.

Washington State’s first-year coach has come a long way from the boy who grew up idolizing Badger greats like running back Ron Dayne.

