Cheeseheads to be rooting for Cougars this weekend

A young Jake Dickert often would hitch a ride with his dad to Madison, Wis., for work trips and before the pair would leave, they’d sneak onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin.
There, Dickert would toss around a football with his father, Jeff Dickert; attempt a couple field goals, although his little legs never quite made one, and imagine himself playing in front of 77,000 raucous fans.
Washington State’s first-year coach has come a long way from the boy who grew up idolizing Badger greats like running back Ron Dayne.
“A fan is probably putting it lightly,” Dickert said earlier this week. “I think when you grow up there, there’s a few things that are in your blood: beer, cheese, the Packers, the Badgers, the Bucks and the Brewers.”
Dickert will lead his Cougars (1-0) onto that same historic field he played around on as a kid at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox). WSU is a 17.5-point underdog against No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0).
As much as the game will mean for the homeward-bound coach, Dickert couldn’t help throwing in a bit of his trademark “coach speak.”
“I think it’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the only one we’re playing this week,” Dickert said. “I know that’s typical coach speak from me.”
Still, there was no denying he’ll appreciate the extra support in a hostile environment. Dickert said there will be a “small wedding’s” worth of family and friends in the stands, all of them decked out in Cougars gear.
“Eventually you gotta cut off your third cousins,” the coach said, laughing. “The Dickert tailgate is going to be over 200 strong and I think coach is buying around 175 tickets this week, so I’m excited for our people to represent there.”
Among the Dickert contingent will be his college coach, John Miech, trekking from Orlando, Fla., and his 86-year-old grandmother, who’s already offered to bring him some of her famous homemade strawberry jelly.
“At the end of the day, it’s special for me for one reason: Because there’s going to be a lot of people there who helped me get to this point,” Dickert said.
Although Dickert never played at Camp Randall as a player, his uncle, Gary Dickert, played on the defensive line for the Badgers in the 1970s — another familiar face who will be in the crowd this weekend.
Growing up, Dickert moved around the Badger State. He started high school in Oconto, north of Green Bay, and graduated from Kohler High School, north of Milwaukee.
Dickert starred as a three-sport athlete and excelled as a student before moving on to play college football at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Football clearly was in Dickert’s bones and he immediately started his coaching career as graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2007.
That was his final year in his home state before embarking on a coaching career that included stops at North Dakota State, South Dakota, Minnesota State, Wyoming and more.
Although this contest is a big one for the Dickert household, it’s also a pivotal game for a WSU team looking for its first win against a ranked opponent since beating No. 25 Iowa State in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.
The two teams played Football Championship Subdivision foes in Week 1 with the Cougars surviving against Idaho 24-17 and the Badgers routing Illinois State 38-0.
“It’s going to be a great moment and a great challenge getting back there,” Dickert said, “but I think it’s going to be special for our program to go out there and perform, and that’s really our focus.”