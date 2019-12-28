PHOENIX — As it turned out, three weeks wasn’t enough for the Cougar defense to master the triple-option. But it was enough for the Air Force Falcons to get a handle on the Air Raid — mainly by keeping it off the field.
Washington State lost a duel of unconventional offenses Friday night, dying by a thousand cuts on No. 24 Air Force’s opening drive and eventually going down to a 31-21 defeat in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field.
In some ways, it was the game of Air Force’s dreams, a game so contrary to Washington State’s norm that it was hardly recognizable from a Pac-12 perspective. The Falcons of the Mountain West Conference held possession for more than 43 of the game’s 60 minutes, including a bewildering 12:23 on the second series of the night.
The Cougars finish the season 6-7, their first sub-.500 year since 2014. Air Force winds up 11-2 with its eighth straight win.
The clincher was a wizardly play by Air Force running back Kadin Remsberg, who scored on a 3-yard run by narrowly breaking the plane of the goal line with an outstretched arm, just before WSU safety Tyrese Ross knocked the ball loose. A video review confirmed the ruling of a touchdown and the Falcons led by 10 points with less than four minutes left.
Cougars coach Mike Leach was asked about his decision to try for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, trailing 24-14 early in the fourth quarter. Air Force safety Jeremy Fejedelem made his second TD-saving play of the game by stopping Max Borghi for no gain.
“At the rate they were eating the clock up, I felt it was worth it,” Leach said. “If we score a touchdown there, we’re in good position to win that thing and take control. I believed we’d get it. We have all year, for the most part.”
The Cougars had hoped that facing an unfamiliar triple-option offense would be easier in a bowl game than in the regular season. They grew more adept as the game progressed but nothing came easily for the Wazzu defense.
“Our whole goal for the defensive front,” nose tackle Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei said, “was to collapse to the middle, to make them bounce it out. We were unable to keep our pads low. They were also able to gash us on the sides.”
The Falcons ate up almost seven minutes with a drive to start the second half, with quarterback Donald Hammond III keeping the ball for a 7-yard score to make it 24-14.
That was followed by an untimely Cougar three-and-out, but the Wazzu defense then forced a punt for the first time of the night.
“I thought Air Force did a good job distributing the ball,” Leach said. “I thought in particular they did a good job falling forward. I think that Air Force did a better job on key downs than we did.”
Remsberg rushed for 178 yards and Taven Birdow added 108 for the Falcons, who wound up outrushing Wazzu 371-15.
For the Cougars, mistakes were magnified and opportunities were few.
A heady special-teams decision led to a 29-yard punt return by Easop Winston Jr., putting the Cougs on the Air Force 31 to set up Anthony Gordon’s 13-yard TD pass to Brandon Arconado to cut their deficit to 24-21 with 10 minutes remaining. But Wazzu went scoreless the rest of the way.
“We didn’t do a good job of … getting off the field,” Leach said of his defense. “We didn’t do a good job scoring when we had the opportunities. And that’s where we fell short.”
Gordon passed 28-of-42 for 351 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his final college game.
In a strange first half, Air Force held the ball for 22 of the 30 minutes and churned 98 yards on its surreal first possession, chewing up 12:23.
The Cougar offense made only two significant mistakes in the first half. Two was enough.
First, the Cougs failed to score on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, with Borghi getting stuffed by Fejedelem.
Wazzu bounced back for Gordon’s fourth-down 2-yard TD to Dezmon Patmon to tie the score. But their second big mistake was especially costly, a first-play fumble by Gordon on their third possession, setting up a Falcons touchdown just moments after they’d kicked a field goal. So Air Force led 17-7.
Gordon rebounded with a stellar heave over two defenders to Tay Martin, who angled his way to a 58-yard gain to set up Gordon’s scrambling 5-yard scoring throw to Borghi. So the Cougs trailed 17-14 at halftime.
