Cheff had ‘ability to separate the personal from the player’

Four decades ago, not long after Gary Picone arrived at Lewis-Clark State as an assistant baseball coach for Ed Cheff, he got a glimpse of his boss’ intense coaching style.
A Warriors player, whom Cheff had recruited from the junior college where he’d previously worked, was performing poorly in the batting cage, and “Ed just roasted this guy,” Picone recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ ”
But when practice was done 45 minutes later, Picone watched with equal interest as Cheff cheerily conversed with the player about his family back home, as if nothing had happened.
“Ed had that amazing ability to separate the personal from the player,” Picone said of the coach who, before his retirement in 2010, claimed 16 national NAIA titles in his 34 years at the helm.
Former players and colleagues repeatedly spoke of that ability and others as they reminisced about Cheff, who died Saturday at age 78 at his home in Sequim, Wash. An illness he’d been battling took a severe turn the past couple of weeks, his son Toby Cheff said.
“The toughest competitor I’ve ever coached against,” retired Cumberland (Tenn.) coach Woody Hunt, one of Cheff’s main rivals, said by phone. “His team played harder than any team I’ve ever seen in college baseball. That’s Division I on down — it didn’t matter.”
Cheff’s old-school toughness went hand-in-hand with his players’ diligence and success, they said.
“You couldn’t play for Ed and not have some type of mental toughness,” said Brett Holley, who played for LCSC in the mid-1980s, “because his philosophy (in practice) was to take you further than any event in a game is going to take you. So he’s going to build that character and that mental toughness and that team camaraderie.”
Cheff’s grueling regimens “would never happen in today’s society,” he said. “The days of the Bobby Knights, the Woody Hayes, the Ed Cheffs, are gone. But we’re sure glad we got the experience. Ed pushed you farther than you ever thought you could be pushed.”
Picone, also a retired athletic director at LCSC, said Cheff’s knack for seamless shifts in tone and mood was one of his best assets.
“He used to tell players, hey, this is how I see you as a baseball player when you’re on the baseball field, but that has nothing to do with how I see you as a person,” he said. “He could really do that (shift tones and viewpoints) — he was comfortable doing it. For some players, that was really hard. For a lot of other players, they learned to believe it, because it was true.”
Holley also spoke of the coach’s mercurial nature. From the steps of his LCSC office, which looked out onto Harris Field, he might chastise players for their imprecise execution of drills, then abruptly change his tone when his wife, Karen, showed up.
“With women, children, elderly people, he was an absolute gentleman all the time,” Holley said. “But his ballplayers, they were going to know who the boss was. He was definitely the alpha male, amongst a bunch of alpha males.”
Chip Damato, who played for and later coached with Cheff, said the man kept some of his better qualities from public view.
“A lot of the things he did were kind of under the radar,” he said, “like sponsoring a team in Nicaragua, getting equipment for kids that were underprivileged — the list goes on and on. He wasn’t easy to get along with all the time. He could be mad as hell with you, then turn around and (engage with) a kid or a fan or somebody who works on the field. He had tremendous respect for everybody.”
Aside from four years at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., Cheff spent his entire head-coaching career at Lewis-Clark State, posting a record of 1,705 wins, 430 losses and two ties.
“Coach Cheff put LCSC athletics on the collegiate map, and the Warriors are now recognized from coast to coast,” Warriors statistician Denny Grubb said. “He lifted the baseball team into a national, if not international, annual powerhouse to be feared on the field. I can’t think of any of the over 2,000 games he coached where the Warriors were considered underdogs.”
According to Picone, Cheff’s staying power also applied to his resolve to bring out the best in his players.
“I always used to say to people, ‘Ed’s greatest trait as a coach was his patience,’ and they’d look at me like I was crazy,” Picone said. “But he would never quit on players. He would constantly keep working to get the best out of them.”
