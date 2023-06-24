Choate named WSU baseball coach

New Washington State baseball coach Nathan Choate poses at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. Choate was hired Friday as the 18th coach in program history. Most recently, Choate was head coach at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

 WSU Athletics

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun on Friday announced the hiring of Nathan Choate as the 18th baseball coach in program history.

The former Loyola Marymount skipper will have an introductory news conference at 1 p.m. Friday in the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field.

“WSU Baseball is our oldest and most storied program. Choate is the exact fit we need to lead us into the next chapter of WSU Baseball,” Chun said in a news release. “What he accomplished at LMU speaks for itself. His values and principles are aligned with WSU. We are excited to welcome Nathan, Lori and the Choate family to Washington State University.”

