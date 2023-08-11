Choate named WSU baseball coach

Washington State baseball coach Nathan Choate poses at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman following his hire in June as the 18th head baseball coach in school history.

 WSU Athletics

Sometimes success in college athletics is a gift and a curse. A gift, because a good season has the potential to become many. A curse, because other teams notice those seasons, too.

Washington State baseball posted 29 wins in 2023 — the most for the program since 2015. The Cougars missed out on the Pac-12 tournament, but other teams, collegiate and professional, noticed the improvement.

Former WSU coach Brian Green was hired by Wichita State in the offseason to take over the helm of their program and the Cougs lost several players to the MLB.

