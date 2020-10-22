KENDRICK — As the Deary volleyball team celebrated its Class 1A Division II district championship with a mix of grief and elation Wednesday, a passerby suggested maybe there was help from above.
Whatever your beliefs are regarding the afterlife, there’s no doubt the underdog Mustangs had something extra in them.
Deary beat Highland 21-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 at Kendrick High, finishing a Cinderella run as the lowest seed in the district tournament. The stunning victory came less than three weeks after a tragedy rocked the Deary community, and granted the Mustangs their first state tournament berth since 2014.
“This is just an incredible group of girls,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “We’ve come together more than any team that I’ve ever coached.”
After Deary clinched the championship and began to celebrate, smiles and tears fused on faces. There was one person missing from the melee — but perhaps her spirit was there.
Leah Swanson, one of the Mustangs’ assistant coaches who also was a longtime teacher in Deary, died suddenly on Oct. 3 at age 49. She had coached and taught many of Deary’s players for years, leaving an irreplaceable void.
The suddenness of the tragedy could have sent the Mustangs into a tailspin. Instead, it bred inspiration. The Mustangs entered the four-team district tournament as the No. 4 seed, a long shot to claim the league’s lone bid to the state tournament, but knocked off No. 1 Kendrick in Monday’s first round before beating No. 3 Highland in the semifinal round, then again on this night to cap their improbable run.
“It was just something that we’ve wanted all season long,” Jones said. “We came in (as the No. 4 seed) and we knew that we had so much more potential than that.”
Swanson’s tireless work ethic and passion for volleyball were two of the attributes that made her an invaluable assistant, Jones said. Swanson and Jones coached together for a handful of years and started a club volleyball program in Deary.
This triumph was the fruit of that labor.
“This is her legacy,” Jones said.
Highland, of Craigmont, tried to play spoiler, winning a back-and-forth first set. Off-target passes and missed shots at the net did Deary in. But the Mustangs were much crisper in the second, never trailing to tie the match.
From then on, it never was in doubt. Deary didn’t trail by more than three points in the third or fourth sets and could start to sense the inevitable when it pushed a 15-15 tie to a 23-18 lead late in the fourth, prompting a Highland timeout.
“We’re flowing. It just started to flow,” Jones said of her team’s late-season run. “There were games we played in the season toward the end when you could kind of see it flowing. … They were starting to listen as well as talk. That’s a huge thing. We talk about, talk, talk, talk, but they started listening to each other as well, and so it just started jibing at the right time and they started trusting each other.”
The Mustangs also became more of a family, Jones said, and adopted the mindset of “work as hard as coach Swanson wants us to.”
“I feel like what really encouraged all of us on the court, especially me, is I wanted to win for coach Swanson,” senior Makala Beyer said. “She knew down deep that we could do it and we could make it to state this year, so I definitely wanted to and my team did too.”
Swanson’s daughter, Brooke, also is one of Jones’ assistants and played volleyball at Deary from 2012-15. She was among the most emotional members of Deary’s contingent, but said “mom would’ve been super proud.
“It definitely brought everybody closer. It made us feel a lot more like a family. You don’t understand how important something is until you lose it. I think they understood that.”
Dantae Workman led Deary’s attack with nine kills and added four blocks. Kenadie Kirk finished with 26 assists, and Beyer chipped in 10 digs. Cassidy Henderson was a perfect 19-for-19 serving with three aces.
Those stats seemed trivial on this night, as a much larger sense of unity overwhelmed the gym. No matter what happens next week at the state tournament at Burley High School, the Mustangs’ story already has a storybook ending.
“Everything that Leah has worked for, it’s happening,” Jones said. “It’s just incredible.”
Madison Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.