Trailing by double digits at halftime with two of their starters out with injury, the Potlatch Loggers rallied past the host Logos Knights of Moscow in a 46-38 Whitepine League Division I barnburner Friday.
Late heroics from Jack Clark were central to getting Potlatch (4-1, 3-0) over the finish line — the quarterback ran the Loggers’ last three touchdowns and totaled 242 rushing yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns for the night.
For Logos (2-4, 1-3), which also lost a starter to injury, Jack Driskill put up 108 yards rushing and 205 passing with four total touchdowns of his own.
“Having two kids having to leave in an ambulance and fighting through was really neat to see,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “It was a team win — just every young man did a good job tonight.”
Logos — Jack Driskill 67 run (Jonathan Morrill pass from Driskill)
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 11 run (Palmer pass from Jack Clark)
Logos — Seamus Wilson 25 pass from Driskill (Morrill pass from Driskill)
Potlatch — Clark 5 run (Palmer run)
Logos — Driskill 2 run (conversion failed)
Logos — Lucius Comis 33 pass from Driskill (Morrill pass from Driskill)
Potlatch — Palmer 15 run (Clark run)
Logos — Henry Sundlie 88 kickoff return (Driskill run)
Potlatch — Clark 20 run (Palmer run)
Potlatch — Clark 26 run (conversion failed)
Potlatch — Clark 31 run (Clark run)
TROY — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had eight total touchdowns as the Wildcats earned their first Class 1A Division I victory of the season in a high-scoring contest against the Trojans.
Senior Jalisco Miles had four touchdowns for Lapwai (2-3, 1-3).
“Minus some key guys again this week,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Good to see the rest of the team step up tonight.”
No box score or scoring plays were available at press time.
Clearwater Valley 62, Genesee 22
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley stepped on the gas in the second half to claim a convincing Whitepine League Division I victory against visiting Genesee.
The Rams (4-2, 3-1) enjoyed 162 yards and two touchdowns from the throwing arm of Carson Schilling, who also rushed for the opening score of the game and racked up 10 tackles.
Angus Jordan led the offensive effort for Genesee (1-5, 0-4).
“You’ve got to give credit to the offensive line,” CV coach Allen Hutchens said. “They blew the holes open for us all night.”
Clearwater Valley 14 14 20 14—62
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 20 run (Bass Myers run)
Genesee — Angus Jordan 11 run (conversion failed)
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Carter 5 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Jake Fabbi 70 kickoff return (Carter run)
Genesee — A. Jordan 7 run (Wyatt Jordan run)
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Fabbi 15 pass from Schilling (Schilling run)
Clearwater Valley — A. Fabbi 70 kickoff return (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley — Lincoln Barger 62 pass from Schilling (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Myers 32 run (Myers run)
Clearwater Valley — Myers 12 run (Keegan Robeson run)
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — The Class 2B Colfax Bulldogs moved up a division to challenge the Class 1A and undefeated Lakeside Eagles, but lost in a nonleague game.
The Bulldogs (1-3) had some fun in the first quarter with a double-pass from Seth Lustig to Zachary Cooper to Mason Gilchrist for 71 yards.
Colfax coach Mike Morgan was happy with his team’s effort.
“We played them tough in the first half, but they had too many weapons,” he said.
Lakeside — Sam Tinsley 66 pass from Robert O’Brien (Tinsley pass from O’Brien)
Lakeside — Tinsley 5 pass from O’Brien (pass failed)
Colfax — Zachary Cooper 33 pass from Seth Lustig (JP Wigen pass from Seth Lustig)
Lakeside — Saeed Sams 26 pass from O’Brien (O’Brien run)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 71 pass from Zachary Cooper (pass failed)
Lakeside — Kole Hunsaker 16 run (N/A run)
Lakeside — Sams 16 run (Braiden Adams run)
Lakeside — Sams 41 pass from Hunsaker (Tinsley kick)
Lakeside — Sams 69 pass from Hunsaker (O’Brien run)
Colfax — Tanner Senter fumble return (pass failed)
Lakeside — Logan Allen 60 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Zooper 43 pass from Lustig (run failed)
Colfax — Senter 85 run (Lustig run)
Prep volleyballEagles find second wind
Playing without standout Annie Goetz, the Pullman Christian Eagles rallied from two-sets-to-one down to top Spokane Classical Christian 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12 in Mountain Christian League competition.
Hannah Anderson stepped in at setter to help lift the Eagles (5-3) to victory.
“In the last two sets we mostly just picked up our energy and did what we know how to do,” Pullman Christian coach Sarah Lindstrom said.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Pullman Christian
Prep golfLovell on to State
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Freshman Chase Lovell placed second in the Class 4A district meet held at Sandpoint on Tuesday to become Moscow’s lone state golf qualifier.
Lovell shot an 83, trailing district champion Brady Hanna of Lakeland by a single stroke. He will compete in the state meet on Oct. 7-8 at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.