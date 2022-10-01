Trailing by double digits at halftime with two of their starters out with injury, the Potlatch Loggers rallied past the host Logos Knights of Moscow in a 46-38 Whitepine League Division I barnburner Friday.

Late heroics from Jack Clark were central to getting Potlatch (4-1, 3-0) over the finish line — the quarterback ran the Loggers’ last three touchdowns and totaled 242 rushing yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns for the night.

For Logos (2-4, 1-3), which also lost a starter to injury, Jack Driskill put up 108 yards rushing and 205 passing with four total touchdowns of his own.

