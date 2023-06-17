LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open tried to fight back against record low scores with a North course at Los Angeles Country Club stretched to full length. Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy were among those who managed just fine Friday.

And then it was up to Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele to tackle the biggest defense on another otherwise vulnerable course — sunshine and a freshening breeze in the afternoon.

Clark, who last month broke through with his first PGA Tour title against an elite field, started strong with a bold flop shot and a monster birdie putt and then held on for a 3-under 67. Closing fast was McIlroy, without a major in nine years, overcoming a rugged start with four birdies on his last five holes for a 67.