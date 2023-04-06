KENDRICK — The Tigers’ Ty Koepp pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits, and went 3-of-3 at the plate to help the Tigers defeat the Pirates of Cottonwood on Tuesday.
Koepp fanned seven batters and also scored each of the two runs for the Tigers (5-2).
“Our guys played solid defense tonight in a major pitching duel and just found a way to win,” Kendrick coach Kyle Jones said.
Noah Behler went the distance on the mound for Prairie (3-4), notching five strikeouts.
Prairie 000 000 0—0 3 0
Kendrick 001 001 x—2 4 1
Noah Behler and Cody Kaschmitter; Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — Koepp. L — Behler.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter (2B), Carter Shears (2B), Colton McElroy.
Kendrick hits — Koepp 3, Xavier Carpenter.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow, Potlatch game postponed
A scheduled softball game between Moscow and Potlatch was postponed because of poor field conditions at Potlatch. The teams are working to reschedule the game.
WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU wraps up Silverado Showdown in 16th
NAPA, Calif. — Washington State women’s golfer Darcy Habgood wrapped up the Chevron Silverado Showdown inside the top 30 on the player leaderboard, but that was as good as it got for the Cougars.
WSU finished the three-day tournament in 16th place out of 17 teams Wednesday.
Habgood finished the tournament tied for 27th on the player leaderboard after carding a 9-over-par 225 over 54 holes of play. The fifth-year senior from Nambucca Heads, Australia, concluded her last go around the Silverado Resort Golf Course as a collegiate golfer with a third-round score of 6-over 78. WSU hit a 931 as a team.
Freshman Emiko Sverduk posted Washington State’s best score in the third round with a 5-over 77.
No. 16-ranked Northwestern captured the team title with a 9-over 873 to win the tournament and UCLA’s Zoe Campos took the individual title with a 5-under 211.