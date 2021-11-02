CLARKSTON — Rebecca Skinner had a hat trick and the Clarkston girls’ soccer team kept its state tournament hopes alive with a 3-1 victory at home against Pullman in the semifinals of the GSL 2A District 8 tournament on Monday.
The Greyhounds had pulled an upset on Oct. 19 with a 2-0 victory, but the Bantams made sure that result was not repeated when it mattered most.
Skinner got the scoring going with a goal in the 18th minute, assisted by her sister Luella Skinner. She doubled the lead with a goal in the 25th minute.
After Hannah James scored for Pullman in the 37th minute, Rebecca Skinner answered three minutes later to complete the hat trick.
Clarkston will head to Spokane to face West Valley on Thursday for the district title. There is only one state tournament spot up for grabs. so it will be winner-takes-all.
Pullman 1 0 — 1
Clarkston 3 0 — 3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Luella Skinner), 18th
Clarkston — R. Skinner, 25th
Pullman — Hannah James, 37th
Clarkston — R. Skinner (Gabe Mills), 40th
Shots — Clarkston 12, Pullman 4
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4; Pullman: Lynnsey Biorn 9.
VOLLEYBALLBulldogs sweep Reardan
COLFAX — The top-seeded Colfax Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Northeast 2B district tournament with a straight set, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 win versus Reardan.
“We went to a couple different hitters tonight,” coach Brandy Brown said. “They got the job done.”
Hailey Demler led the way with 12 kills and also had two blocks. Jaisha Gibb had 14 digs.
Justice Brown loaded up her stat sheet with 28 assists, 10 digs and two aces.
Colfax will play Upper Columbia Academy at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a second-round match.
Pomeroy sweeps Wildcats
POMEROY — In a make-up match, Pomeroy defeated Colton in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23, 25-13, to lock up the three seed in their district tournament that begins today.
The match had been canceled because of the Pirates needing to quarantine earlier in the season. But with seeding on the line, it was determined to fit the match in before tournament play.
Senior hitters Elizabeth Ruchert and Keeley Maves combined for 21 kills. Kaylee Schmidt was a perfect 23-for-23 from the line.
Jillian Harris had 29 assists and nine digs and Chase Caruso added 13 digs.
“It was the best our serving and defense has looked, nice to see it trending in the right direction,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “The girls played really scrappy volleyball.”
For Colton, Maggie Meyer had seven kills, Grace DeMeerleer had 12 assists and Rachel Becker had eight digs.
Pomeroy will start tournament play at Liberty Christian today at 6 p.m.
Pullman Christian claims league title
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian jumped out and won the first two sets and held on to a five-set victory against Oaks Classical Christian to win the gold ball and earn the top spot in the Mountain Christian League tournament.
The Eagles (14-1) won the tiebreaker match with set scores of 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 12-25, 15-6.
Annie Goetze loaded up the stat sheet with 11 kills, nine blocks, five aces, two digs and an assist. Faith Berg added 11 assists and Anna Fitzgerald had seven blocks.
The Mountain Christian League tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU 3, Oregon St. 2 (OT)
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State left Oregon with a pair of wins after a late comeback led to an overtime victory over Oregon State on Sunday.
Sophomore striker Margie Detrizio took a shot at the net late in the game that deflected off a Beaver defender and earned a penalty kick. Senior Sydney Pulver then stepped up to the spot and knotted the score at two.
In extra time, Detrizio, who scored the Cougars’ first-half goal, snuck the ball past the keeper for the golden goal and a Cougar win.
Washington State (12-2-4, 6-1-3) will finish off their regular season on Friday at Washington.
Washington State 1 1 1 — 3
Oregon State 2 0 0 — 2
Oregon State — McKenna Martinez (Sawyer Service, Helena Brown), 12th
Washington State — Margie Detrizio (Elyse Bennett), 16th
Oregon State — Martinez (Helena Brown), 23rd
Washington State — Sydney Pulver (penalty kick), 88th
Washington State — Detrizio (Sydney Studer), 98th
Shots — Washington State 20, Oregon State 14
Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper, 4; Oregon State: Bridgette Skiba, 4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCougs handle USC
LOS ANGELES — No. 22 Washington State bounced back after losing its previous match and went on the road to sweep USC on Sunday.
The Cougars (14-8, 8-4) won with set scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.
Kalyah Williams and Magda Jehlarova led Washington State with 12 kills each. Hannah Pukis had 38 assists and Julia Norville had 11 digs.
Three of Williams’ kills came during a 7-0 run for the road team to close out the match.
Washington State will return home for a match with Arizona on Friday.