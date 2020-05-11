Clarkston’s Dahmen: ‘Something crazy happened’

Joel Dahmen has earned more than $5 million on the PGA Tour the past three-plus years. But during a remarkable round of golf Friday in Arizona, all he cared about was splitting with his buddies a $10 or $20 pot per hole. Maybe it reminded him of his days at Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
In any case, he didn’t know he’d broken a coveted course record until his friends were whooping it up on the 18th green.
“I was 2-under through seven,” the Clarkston High graduate said by phone from his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. “And then something crazy happened.”
To be specific, Dahmen tallied six birdies and three eagles over the final 11 holes and carded a 58, the lowest round ever at 72-year-old Mesa Country Club.
Oh, and he claimed a bunch of $10 pots with his agent, Derek Bohlen, and Chicago Cubs utility player Ian Happ. They were participating in a 3-on-3 competition connected to a weekly gathering of 20 to 30 club members, and they pretty much cleaned the clocks of PGA Tour competitor Brandon Harkins, talented amateur Mike Davidson and another Cubs player, Kyle Schwarber.
“I was so much involved in the game in our group that I forgot about the score,” Dahmen said.
When he sank a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 18, he thought he’d shot perhaps a 60, his best ever at one of his adopted home courses. Pretty cool.
But no. His friends convinced him he had miscalcuated by two strokes, and the celebration began.
Dahmen, 32, estimates he has broken 12 course records over the years, but many of them have since been eclipsed or tied. He knows his records at Clarkston G&CC and another course in that town, Quail Ridge Golf Course, are still intact.
With the PGA Tour suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, casual rounds of golf at Mesa and elsewhere are helping Dahmen stay sharp as he eyes the resumption of Tour events, without fans, in mid-June.
They’re also evoking memories of his childhood and young adulthood in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where camaraderie and good-natured competition were synonymous with his blue-collar conception of golf. Although he’s been invited to join some highly exclusive golf clubs in the Phoenix area, he said he prefers tree-lined, low-key Mesa Country Club because it reminds him of Clarkston G&CC.
From afar, Dahmen has been strengthening ties to the L-C valley lately, in ways associated with the pandemic.
Hearing that social-distancing measures and school shutdowns have placed a financial strain on valley families, Dahmen and his wife Lona have made a donation to an informal relief campaign conducted by his former Clarkston High golf coach, Brian Frazier.
“He’s been helping out multiple families by shopping for them and providing them food and essential items,” Dahmen said. “I think it’s really cool, because he has been a rock-solid guy in my life, my entire life. The L-C valley is very near and dear to my heart. It’s been a very private project, but I think I’m in a position to help out people in my community.”
Dahmen’s 58 round, featuring a 9-under-par 26 on the back nine, will prove memorable to his entire playing group that day. Happ, a second baseman and outfielder for the Cubs, carded a personal-best 69. Schwarber struggled on the back nine but played well on the front.
Although Dahmen had developed a friendship with the two Cubs, this was their first round of golf together. The golf pro, a big hitter himself, was impressed with their power.
“These guys can hit a baeball three-, four-, five-hundred feet,” Dahmen said. “They hit a golf ball like 370 (yards). They’re outdriving me by a hundred yards sometimes.”
As the six of them allowed Dahmen’s astonishing back nine to sink in, they posed for an impromptu photo on the 18th green. That didn’t go over well on Twitter.
“We took a picture, and we didn’t social-distance for the first time all day,” Dahmen said. “And it really blew up. I guess my only defense is, we kept every parameter — (used our) own golf carts, left the pin in, no rakes in the bunker. We did everything possible, but we took a picture for like three seconds. And we’re getting absolutely crushed right now for that.”
Dahmen has several reasons to be thinking about social distancing.
During the second round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in late January, he and his wife were stricken with an illness that eventually prompted him to withdraw before the final round. They had no reason to believe it was the coronavirus because only 11 cases had been reported in the U.S. at the time, most of them involving travel from Wuhan, China. But researchers now think the virus had been quietly circulating in January and February far more widely than previously believed.
Other members of the Dahmens’ close circle showed no symptoms, Dahmen said, and neither he nor Lona experienced the respiratory issues associated with the virus. Still, he wonders.
“The PGA is going to send us tests before we hit the road,” Dahmen said. “I’m not sure if it’s an antibody test or a positive-negative on COVID-19. They don’t know how it’s going to work yet.”
If an antibody test, it could indicate to Dahmen whether he’s already been infected and therefore possibly immune. It would be nice to know, especially at a time when he’s trying to bolster ties with family and old friends.
“I was definitely on the shelf for a couple of days,” he said of his illness. “I’ll be really curious.”
