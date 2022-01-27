Claus: Better defense paying off for UI men

Idaho basketball coach Zac Claus can’t remember the last time, before this week, he had a player draw three charges in one game. On Monday, Yusef Salih drew three in a seven-minute stretch.
It was a gratifying sight for Claus, who thinks attention to defensive detail has keyed the Vandals’ recent back-to-back Big Sky Conference wins, one of them breaking a six-game losing streak and the other marking their first road victory in almost two years.
“We had longer stretches, and higher quantity, of good possessions defensively, in terms of buying into what we’re trying to do,” Claus said Wednesday. “That, more than anything, has been a big positive for us.”
The Vandals (5-14, 2-7) try to keep their momentum going when they face Montana (13-6, 6-2) in a conference game at 6 p.m. Pacific today in Missoula, Mont.
Salih, a freshman guard from Virginia, played an unsung role in Idaho’s 84-79 win Monday at Portland State, its first victory away from Moscow since February 2020. Of the three late charges he drew, the final one preserved a 74-72 lead with 2:07 remaining, and showed particular audacity in light of the blocking foul he’d committed 30 seconds earlier.
“Yusef Salih has been outstanding from a defensive standpoint, in his individual matchups and in what he brings to the table in a team context,” Claus said. “He’s been terrific in that way.”
Another Vandal to step up in that game was second-year freshman Tanner Christensen, who in the first 5½ minutes collected five rebounds, four points, an assist and a steal.
“Tanner has really risen to the occasion in terms of what he’s doing on the glass,” Claus said.
More predictably, guards Mikey Dixon and Trevante Anderson scored 27 and 20 points, respectively, and continued to complement their perimeter shooting with slithery drives.
“Both Mikey and Trevante were really good finishing plays off the bounce,” Claus said. “Early on, they were creating and spitting it out to their teammates for open looks, and both of them had a couple of finishes late, beating guys off the dribble and finishing at the basket.”
In fact, the timeliness of the Vandals’ strong plays has been as relevant as their frequency. With their reliance on four-guard looks, they sometimes find rebounding a challenge, but Claus liked the way they limited Portland State’s second-chance points in key stretches. Two nights earlier, Christensen tallied 12 rebounds in Idaho’s 73-72 overtime win against Sacramento State, its first league victory of the season.
Maintaining these trends won’t be a cinch against Montana, which has won five of its past six games under eighth-year coach Travis DeCuire. Australian sophomore Josh Bannon (13.2 points, 8.1 rebounds) leads the Grizzlies’ balanced scoring output, and their roster includes Idaho transfer post Scott Blakney (5.1 points).
“I’ve got the utmost respect for Travis and what his program’s all about,” Claus said. “He has tough-minded guys that play hard, and they’re going to be physical in how they defend. They’re going to play smart and aggressive offensively.”
