LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
The loss kept the defending NBA champion Lakers at No. 6. The Staples Center co-tenants could potentially face each other in the first round.
The Lakers have lost four of five, with six games remaining in the regular season. The only thing they’ve clinched so far is a spot in the new play-in tournament, which James has derided. Still dealing with a high ankle sprain, he will be out again Friday night for a pivotal game at Portland. That season series is tied at one.
Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, eight rebounds and six asssists, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers.
Kyle Kuzma led the injury-plagued Lakers with 25 points. Anthony Davis, bothered lately by a right calf strain, was limited to four points on 2-of-9 shooting in nine minutes.
MAVERICKS 113, NETS 109
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and Dallas beat Brooklyn to finish a season sweep.
Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets. They lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped two games behind Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia.
Dorian Finney-Smith scored 17 points as the Mavericks reached 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed in the West. Dallas holds the tiebreaker on the defending NBA champs.
BULLS 120, HORNETS 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Chicago breezed past Charlotte with Zach LaVine back on the floor for the Bulls.
WIZARDS 131, RAPTORS 129, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Bradley Beal scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in Washington’s victory that all but Toronto from the NBA’s play-in tournament.
WARRIORS 118, THUNDER 97
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 34 points and seven assists and Golden State raced past Oklahoma.
PACERS 133, HAWKS 126
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored nine of his 31 points in the final 2:17, and Indiana awoke from a recent funk to beat Atlanta.
PISTONS 111, GRIZZLIES 97
DETROIT — Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece and Detroit beat Memphis to snap a four-game losing streak.