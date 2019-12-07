SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Cougars struck first and provided a furious onslaught in the second half, but another magical upset was not to be Friday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.
The Washington State women’s soccer team’s historic postseason run ended in one national semifinal in the NCAA tournament as No. 2 North Carolina rallied past WSU 2-1 in the College Cup.
After the game, Morgan Weaver, the Cougars’ lone goal scorer, gathered the team for a final postgame huddle.
“I just told them that we can’t be sad right now,” said Weaver, a third-team All-American forward. “It sucks that we lost, but honestly the amount of hard work we’ve put in this season, the history we’ve made, we can’t be sad about it.”
Facing a team with 22 national titles — 19 more than any other team in the country — the Cougars (16-7-1) played with the same fearless style that led to upsets against teams like No. 3 Virginia and No. 5 South Carolina earlier in the tournament. Only this time, the Tar Heels (24-1-1) mustered enough offense to avoid the same fate as their East Coast mates.
The Cougars poured on six shots in the final 25 minutes to just one by the Tar Heels, but the North Carolina defense held strong. WSU outshot UNC 10-8 on the game and had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.
“I think they created more chances and I think we are lucky to be in the final,” North Carolina coach Anson Dorrance said.
Like they have all postseason, the Cougars scored first.
Weaver received the ball off back-to-back headers by teammates and used her speed to find a step of space on the right side. The senior fired left past North Carolina goalkeeper Claudia Dickey in the 7th minute — less than 10 seconds after the ball left the foot of WSU goalkeeper Ella Dederick on the other end of the pitch.
“Morgan is running after every single ball,” Dederick said. “She’s always defending and that’s why she got that goal because she was pressing three players at once. Thankfully, we put it in the back of the net.”
This game could easily have been broken up into four distinct quarters. Right from the get-go, WSU came out firing with some early pressure from Weaver, then later the senior’s 15th goal of the season.
But the Tar Heels tied it up later in the half right before making a five-player substitution that had the Cougars reeling.
First, UNC’s Alessia Russo got past WSU’s back line to make it 1-1 in the 24th. The Tar Heels took the lead for good in the 38th on a perfect cross from Ru Mucherera to Alexis Strickland for a 2-1 advantage.
“She just got a good cross off,” Dederick said. “Sometimes, the ball just ends up in another person’s court.”
Both teams were locked in a defensive battle for the start of the second half before the Cougars took control of the possession and the momentum in the final 25 minutes.
Weaver found fellow forward Averie Collins in the middle for a shot that was wide left in what was the start of WSU’s surge.
Later, Weaver found space up the left side and shot just right, barely out of reach of teammate Elyse Bennett and just outside the right post. Mykiaa Minniss, Makame Gomera-Stevens and Bennett also had shots late in the game for WSU.
“I actually thought we were going to tie the game up,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “I really did. I thought they were concerned and we were excited, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in there.”
Said Weaver, “In the first five seconds of the game, we were pressing and we didn’t stop until the end of the whistle.”
Dickey finished with three saves for UNC to two for Dederick, one a one-handed tip in the second half.
Dederick and Weaver will leave WSU as two of the program’s most decorated players. Dederick is tops at WSU in wins (53) and second in shutouts (29) and saves (306).
Weaver finished her career second in goals with 43. Her 15 goals this season tied for third most in WSU single-season history.
WSU’s previous best finish tournament finish was the Sweet 16 in 2017.
“I’m super proud of this group,” Shulenberger said. “You never like to lose but you’re playing one of the best teams in American year in and year out and we gave everything we’ve got for sure.
“Our kids fought and that’s what we are at Washington State.”
Washington St. 1 0 — 1
North Carolina 2 0 — 2
Washington St. — Morgan Weaver, 7th.
North Carolina — Alessia Russo (Taylor Otto), 24th.
North Carolina — Alexis Strickland (Ru Mucherera), 38th.
Shots — Washington St. 10, North Carolina 8.
Saves — Washington St.: Ella Dederick 2. North Carolina: Claudia Dickey 3.