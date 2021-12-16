PLUMMER, Idaho — A 13-2 second quarter helped buoy the Garfield-Palouse girls’ basketball team to a 46-35 nonleague victory against Lakeside of Plummer on Wednesday.
That period helped the Vikings (4-1) break away from an 11-11 tie to take a 24-13 halftime lead.
“Second quarter, our defense stepped up,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said.
Garfield-Palouse built on that in the third, surging ahead 36-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Madi Cloninger finished with 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Kenzi Peterson added 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Vikings’ effort.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-1)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 6 0-0 18, Mak Collier 3 0-3 6, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 5 4-7 14. Totals 17 4-10 46.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY (3-2)
Ashlee Holt 1 0-0 3, Jolissa Holt 6 3-6 15, St’sha Howard 0 0-0 0, Meyha Wienclaw 0 0-0 0, Martina Rivera 1 1-2 3, Kiona Allen 1 0-0 2 Arianna Gorr 5 1-1 12, Maryah Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 35.
Gar-Pal 11 13 12 10—46
Lakeside 11 2 9 13—35
3-point goals — Cloninger 6, Blomgren, Cook, Holt, Gorr.
WRESTLINGMoscow beats Priest River
On the strength of five pinfall victories, the Moscow wrestling team earned a 36-24 win against Priest River at Bear Den. The Bears won seven matches overall in the dual. Winning by fall were Skyla Zimmerman (113), Kai Reynolds (120), Eli Lyon (152), Wyatt Hartig (182) and Oscar Kearney (285). Also picking up wins by decision were Aidan Prakash (132) and Jack Bales (138).
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Colm McLaimtaig (PR) p. Keira Zimmerman 3:34; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Hayden Sorbel 2:26; 120 — Kai Reynolds (M) p. Garrett Reynolds 1:44; 126 — Keith Poirier (PR) by forfeit; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) dec. Aidan Troumbley 16-10; 138 — Jack Bales (M) dec. Dylan Lord 12-8; 145 — Charles Bennett (PR) dec. Andrew Bollinger 3-2; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) p. Austin Reeves 0:51; 160 — Double Forfeit; 170 — Bradley Bennett (PR) dec. Owen McGreevy 8-6; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Landon Reynolds 2:52; 195 — Gunnar Eversole (PR) by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Oscar Kearney (M) p. Caleb Grow 0:49.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU pair are All-Americans
Washington State juniors Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named American Volleyball Coaches Assocation All-Americans.
Jehlarova, a middle blocker, was named to the third team. Timmer, an outside hitter, was honorable mention.
Jehlarova was second in the nation in total blocks with 168, and fourth in blocks per set at 1.45. She finished with the sixth-most solo blocks in school history with 39. Jehlarova also averaged 2.39 kills per set and had a .353 hitting percentage, the fourth-best mark in Coug history.
Timmer had 349 kills for 3.79 kills per set. She added 36 aces.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU women’s game nixed
The Washington State women’s basketball game at Cornell, originally scheduled for noon Pacific on Sunday, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns and protocols at the Ithaca, N.Y., campus.