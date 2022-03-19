Coach K guides Duke to no-fuss win over Cal State Fullerton

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke began retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 on Friday night.
Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (29-6), who jumped to a double-digit lead in the first 4½ minutes and remained in control throughout. Duke led by 10 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20 midway through the second half.
The West Region’s No. 2 seed had five players score in double figures while playing its neighboring state, backed by vocal sections of fans eager to be part of what they hope will be Krzyzewski’s six-game run to title No. 6. Next up: Michigan State in Sunday’s second round.
Damari Milstead scored 12 points to lead 15th-seeded Titans (21-11), who missed 15 of 18 shots to open the game.
MICHIGAN STATE 74, DAVIDSON 73 — At Greenville, S.C. — Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson to set up a second-round matchup between Hall of Fame coaches — the Spartans’ Tom Izzo and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.
TEXAS TECH 97, MONTANA STATE 62 — At San Diego — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points and set a dominating tone in the opening minutes for Texas Tech, which overwhelmed Montana State with one of the best-shooting games in the first round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
NOTRE DAME 78, ALABAMA 64 — At San Diego, Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama.
n SOUTH REGION
OHIO STATE 54, LOYOLA CHICAGO 41 — At Pittsburgh — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and seventh-seeded Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish.
VILLANOVA 80, DELAWARE 60 — At Pittsburgh, Justin Moore scored 21 points, Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with 15th-seeded Delaware.
ILLINOIS 54, CHATTANOOGA 53 — At Pittsburgh, Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and fourth-seeded Illinois escaped 13th-seeded Chattanooga.
HOUSTON 82, UAB 68 — At Pittsburgh, Kyler Edwards scored 25 points, Fabian White Jr. added 14 and Houston looked like a team capable of making another deep run in March as it beat UAB.
ARIZONA 87, WRIGHT STATE 70 — At San Diego, Christian Koloko scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and keyed a big second-half surge for top-seeded Arizona, which beat Wright State.
TCU 69, SETON HALL 42 — At San Diego, Mike Miles Jr. scored 21 points and ninth-seeded TCU got its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years, easily dispatching eighth-seeded Seton Hall.
n EAST REGION
PURDUE 78, YALE 56 — At Milwaukee, Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale.
TEXAS 81, VIRGINIA TECH 73
— At Milwaukee, Andrew Jones scored 21 points, Marcus Carr beat the halftime buzzer with a shot from well beyond halfcourt to put Texas ahead for good, and the Longhorns beat Virginia Tech.
n MIDWEST REGION
AUBURN 80, JACKSONVILLE STATE 61 — At Greenville, S.C. — Freshman Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half.
MIAMI 68, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 66 — At Greenville, S.C. — Charlie Moore made two free throws with 3 seconds left and finished with 16 points to lift 10th-seeded Miami over No. 7 seed Southern California.
IOWA STATE 59, LSU 54 — At Milwaukee, freshman Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points and Iowa State used its hard-nosed defense to beat No. 6 seed LSU.
WISCONSIN 67, COLGATE 60 — At Milwaukee, All-America guard Johnny Davis scored 25 points and sparked a second-half comeback as Wisconsin withstood Colgate’s 3-point assault.