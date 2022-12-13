STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State, the university said in a statement.

The school said it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”

