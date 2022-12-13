STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.
Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State, the university said in a statement.
The school said it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State president Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.
Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Late in the season, he acknowledged dealing with some unspecified health issues that were causing a persistent cough. Leach replaced Joe Moorhead, who was fired Jan. 3, 2020, after going 6-7 for Mississippi State.
Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.
In his eight years at WSU, Leach led the Cougars to six bowl appearances, including one in each of the past five seasons, and in 2018 he was named National Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. Hed finished 55-47 at Washington State.
Leach grew up in Cody, Wyo., but has long felt an affinity for the South. The Mississippi State job takes him back to the Southeastern Conference, where he spent 1997 and 1998 as offensive coordinator for Hal Mumme at Kentucky. Later he spent a successful decade as head coach at Texas Tech, where he ushered into prominence the Air Raid offense he’d co-authored with Mumme.
Leach’s name perhaps resonates especially distinctly in Mississippi, home of his most high-profile WSU quarterback, Gardner Minshew, the “Mississippi Mustache,” now with the Philadelphia Eagles.