SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Wednesday night to avoid a series sweep.

Making his second start since coming off the Injured List at the end of June, Cobb (6-2) allowed six hits and didn’t walk a batter to anchor the Giants’ eighth shutout of the season.

“It was great for him to come out and just pound the strike zone, use all his pitches, mix them well, hit spots,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I’m not sure his stuff was like A-plus. It was solid but plenty to get us through those six innings. We think he’s going to be critical for us down the stretch.”

