girls basketball
Sometimes, the team on the other side of the court is just too big, too fast and too strong to handle.
That was the case Friday at Bear Den in a girls basketball matchup dominated by Class 5A Coeur d’ Alene against Class 4A Moscow, 60-13.
“It’s tough to start out against some of the top teams in the state from 5A,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said. “So, hopefully once we play somebody more our size we’ll get some scoring going.”
Coeur d’Alene features a 1-2 scoring punch from junior guards Teagan Colvin and Madison Mitchell who, coincidentally, wear jersey Nos. 1 and 2.
Colvin led all scorers with 17 points and Mitchell added 11 as the game’s only two players in double figures.
Mitchell scored the game’s first six points by herself and Colvin added the next three on a traditional three-point play as the Vikings burst out to a 9-0 lead to start the game.
Forward Lola Johns looked like the most comfortable scorer on a rough night for the Bears.
The junior shot 4-of-6, finishing with eight points. She was the only Bear to make more than one shot from the floor.
COEUR D’ALENE (1-0)
Teagan Colvin 7 1-1 17, Madison Mitchell 5 0-0 11, Libby Awbery 2 2-4 7, Kendall Omlin 3 0-0 7, Madison Symons 2 1-2 5, Taicia Lopez 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 0 0-0 0, Gracie Legg 2 0-0 5, Kelsey Carroll 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 4-7 60.
MOSCOW (0-2)
Punk Knott 1 0-0 2, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Rainer 0 1-2 1, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 4 0-0 8, Jacque Williams 0 0-3 0, Jessa Skinner 0 1-5 1. Totals 5 3-13 13.
Coeur d’Alene 22 18 18 12— 60
Moscow 5 5 2 1— 13
3-point goals — Mitchell, Awbery, Omlin, Legg.
Lapwai 98, Troy 22
LAPWAI — Troy junior Alura Hawley hit a layup as the buzzer sounded to put an end to the first quarter Friday, and the crowd at Lapwai High School came unglued as the last-second layup put an end to the Wildcats’ 37-point run.
The Wildcats continued to roll from there and beat their Whitepine League Division I foe 98-22.
TROY (0-2)
Hailey Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 1-2 3, Katie Gray 1 0-0 3, Alaura Hawley 1 2-4 4, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 10. Totals 8 3-6 22.
LAPWAI (2-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 2-2 14. Jordan McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 16, Amasone George 2 2-2 6, Skylin Parrish 5 0-0 12, Andraeana Domebo 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gould 7 2-3 16, Jayden Leighton 5 0-0 10, Taya Yearout 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 8. Totals 44 6-7 98.
Troy 2 11 4 5—22
Lapwai 37 24 19 18—98
3-point goals— Morgan 2, Gray, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish 2.
JV — Lapwai def. Troy.
Potlatch 45, Kamiah 40
POTLATCH — In Whitepine League Division I play against Kamiah, a strong opening quarter set Potlatch up for its first win of the season.
The Loggers (1-2, 1-1) benefited from 13 points apiece scored by Jordan Reynolds and Jaylee Fry, while Mariah Porter of the visiting Kubs (0-2, 0-1) was the game’s overall high-scorer at 19.
“I think defensively we did well,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “It’s the beginning of the season, and there’s obviously room to grow as we progress. Defensively, we had some really great moments, and offensively there were great trends too.”
KAMIAH (0-2, 0-1)
Emma Krogh 2 2-3 8, Laney Landmark 2 1-5 5, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 1-1 3, Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Schoening 0 1-2 1, Ferris 2 0-1 4, Mariah Porter 6 3-4 19. 13 8-16 40.
POTLATCH (1-2, 1-1)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 1-1 5, Tayva McKinney 3 1-2 7, Jaylee Fry 6 0-3 13, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 5 3-5 13, Katharine Burnett 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-14 45.
Kamiah 10 12 11 7—40
Potlatch 17 12 13 3—45
3-point goals — Porter 4, Krogh 2, Fry.
CVHS 52, Logos 19
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia remained unbeaten with a rout of Moscow’s Logos Knights in both teams’ Whitepine League Division I season debut.
Trinity Yocum grabbed a whopping 24 rebounds while adding six points, six steals and six assists for the Rams (3-0, 1-0), who also benefited from double-digit scoring outputs by Shada Edwards (20 points, six steals, seven rebounds), Taya Pfefferkorn (14 points) and Megan Myers (10 points). Elena Spillman put up a team-high 10 points for Logos (0-2, 0-1).
“The girls came out strong on the defensive side,” said CV coach Darren Yocum, whose team held the Knights to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters. “We were out running today.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-0, 1-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 6 2-2 14, Megan Myers 4 0-0 10, Shada Edwards 8 2-2 20, Jada Schilling 1 0-2 2, Neva Amoss 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-6 52.
LOGOS (0-2, 0-1)
Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 1 0-1 2, KatieBeth Monjure 1 0-0 3, Evie Rench 1 0-0 2, Naomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 4 2-4 10, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-5 19.
CVHS 13 17 16 6—52
Logos 4 2 6 7—19
3-point goals — Myers 2, Edwards 2, Monjure.
Genesee 56, Nezperce 42
NEZPERCE — Three double-digit scorers led the way as Genesee withstood a late rally to defeat Nezperce in nonleague competition.
The Bulldogs (2-0) got 14 points apiece from Isabelle Monk and Chloe Grieser, while Kendra Meyer added 11. Monk hit four 3-point goals, Meyer three, and Grieser two.
“It took us a little while to get into the groove, but obviously a lot of 3-point shots went down tonight, which was good to see because we take a lot of them,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We moved the ball pretty well tonight. Audrey Barber was definitely a factor inside for us. When she didn’t have a shot she was kicking the ball out to shooters, and so that was effective. We probably played pretty good, aggressive defense.”
GENESEE (2-0)
Monica Seubert 1 0-0 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 2 0-2 5, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 3 1-4 7, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 5 0-0 14, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 6 0-3 14, Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 11, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-9 56.
NEZPERCE (0-2)
Faith Tiegs 5 5-7 15, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 8, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 1-2 6, Katherine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 1-2 9, C. Arnzen 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-11.
Genesee 10 16 19 11—56
Nezperce 9 4 11 18—42
3-point goals — Monk 4, Meyer 3, Grieser 2, Seubert, Leseman, Zenner.
JV — Genesee 23, Nezperce 15 (two quarters)