COLFAX — John Lustig collected 20 points, 11 rebounds and six steals as Colfax popped Northwest Christian 62-48 on Monday night in the opening round of a Washington Class 2B “culminating event” in boys’ basketball.
The Bulldogs (9-3) play at St. George’s in the semifinals Wednesday. The tentative tipoff is 6 p.m.
Seth Lustig added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who shot to a 25-7 lead and never allowed the gap to shrink to single digits.
Damian Demler added 10 points for Colfax, which led by 20 at the half.
Mac Young paced NWC (6-7) with 17 points.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (6-7)
West 2 0-0 4, Tibbets 1 2-2 4, Loranger 0 1-2 1, Littleton 5 2-4 15, Clark 3 1-1 7, Waters 0 0-0 0, Young 5 7-7 17. Totals 16 13-16 48.
COLFAX (9-3)
Damian Demler 3 1-2 10, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 0-1 15, John Lustig 8 3-4 20, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 1-2 4, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 2-2 8, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-11 62.
NW Christian 7 8 17 16—62
Colfax 25 10 7 20—48
3-point goals — Littleton 3, Demler 3, S. Lustig 3, Gray, J. Lustig, Heilsberg.