ASOTIN — Orofino tied Colfax 8-8, then Bulldogs beat the Huskies 6-3 at the Asotin baseball tournament Friday to start the season 1-0-1.
Orofino (5-1-1) held a 7-3 lead against Colfax (1-0-1) after four innings, but the Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie it at 7. Each team scored once in the eighth and the game was called after that.
Dash Barlow had two hits and drove in three runs, also allowing seven hits, two walks and five runs, two earned, in the first 5ž innings on the mound. Silas Naranjo also had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Kevin Turner had two hits and an RBI. Steven Bradbury fnished with two hits and a run scored.
JD Peterson, Cody Indrrieden and Mason Gilchrist each finished with two hits.
North Star Charter put up three early runs against the Bulldogs, but Colfax would respond with six in the second inning.
Alex Mortensen struckout seven in four innings of work. JP Wigen spread four hits through three innings of scoreless relief.
Colfax 210 002 21—8 12 5
Orofino 200 500 01—8 11 5
JD Peterson, Cody Inderrieden (5); Dash Barlow, Steven Bradbury (7), Landon Hudson (8) and Kevin Turner.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2, Cody Inderrieden 2, Mason Gilchrist 2, Braden Plummer, Alex Mortensen, JP Wigen, Erik Christensen, Ryan Henning.
Orofino hits — Kevin Turner 2 (2B), Silas Naranjo 2, Dash Barlow 2, Steven Bradbury 2, Easton Schneider, Bodey Howell, Aiden Olive.
–––
North Star 300 000 0—3 6 0
Colfax 060 000 x—6 4 1
Evan Mixson, Johnny Szekeres (5), Ivan Folwell (6) and Joshua Ineck; Alex Mortensen, JP Wigen (5) and Braden Plummer. W—Mortensen. L—Mixson.
North Star hits — Evan Mixson 3, Daniel Kormylo, Zander Crookham, Michael Corkish.
Colfax hits — Cody Inderrieden, Mason Gilchrist, JP Wigen, JJ Bodey.
Sunnyside Christian 9-9, Colton 1-8
COLTON — The Wildcats allowed nine runs in both ends of a doubleheader and fell to the Knights in a nonleague doubleheader.
Sunnyside Christian scored once in the second and two in the fourth to take an early 3-0 lead. The Knights would open things up with six in the sixth inning.
Kaiden Rogerson struck out three in 1ž innings of relief for Colton.
In Game 2, starting pitcher Grant Wolf struck out six as the two teams were tied at 5 going to the seventh.
Eighth-grader Tanner Baerlocher, who had three hits, started the rally with a single and Colton Pfaff had a key hit.
GAME 1
Sunnyside C. 010 206 0—9 5 1
Colton 000 001 0—1 3 3
Jansen, DeBoer (6) and Bosman; Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (5), Kaiden Rogerson (6) and Kane Weiker, Dan Bell. W—Jansen. L—Bell.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Smenk (2B), Ruedel (2B), Schilpcort, Bosma, Jansen.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan, Grant Wolf, Colton Pfaff.
———
GAME 2
Sunnyside C. 101 021 4—9 4 1
Colton 130 010 3—8 10 4
Schilpcort, DeBoer (3), Jansen (6) and Bosma; Grant Wolf, Kaiden Rogerson (7), Dan Bell (7), Tanner Baerlocher (7) and Dan Bell, Grant Wolf. W—Jansen. L—Rogerson.
Sunnyside Christian hits — DeBoer (2B), Ruedel (2B), Van Buck, Bosma.
Colton — Tanner Baerlocher 3, Grant Wolf 2 (2 2B), Angus Jordan 2, Colton Pfaff 2, Wyatt Jordan.
BOYS SOCCERMead 2, Pullman 1
The Greyhounds struggled to find their footing early in a nonleague loss to the Panthers.
Pullman (2-2) coach Doug Winchell described the playing conditions as muddy and soggy.
Mead scored first on a goal from Tristin Mollote in the 11th minute. It was the only first half score by either team.
Carson Tucker scored early in the second half to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Evan French answered quickly on a penalty kick to make it 2-1.
“Competed better today than we did on Tuesday,” Winchell said. “Not altogether disappointing, obviously not winning is a bit of a disappointment but we played well at times.”
The Greyhounds host Medical Lake at noon today, the fifth game in nine days.
Mead 1 1—2
Pullman 0 1—1
Mead — Tristin Mollote (Caleb Putney), 11th.
Mead — Carson Tucker, 45th.
Pulman — Evan French (PK), 48th.
Shots — Mead 8, Pullman 6.
Saves — Mead: Nathan Mahaffey 5. Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
TENNISBengals lead after first day of McConnell Invite
LEWISTON — Lewiston’s players had perfect marks in seven different divisions on the first day of the Larry McConnell Invitational.
The annual March tournament was renamed this season to honor the former longtime Clarkston coach.
The Bengals lead the 12-team field with 62 points. Lewiston has eight entrants in the championship bracket today.
Pullman’s blue team had five entrants go 3-0 on the day including Rhoda Wang, Gwyn Heim and Dianna Gutierrez-Garcia who swept their matches on the girls singles divisions.
Maggie Ogden went 3-0 in No. 2 girls singles for Clarkston.
Play resumes at 8 a.m. at several locations in the Valley.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 62; 2. Sandpoint 57; T3. Mt. Spokane 56; T3. Post Falls 56; T5. Coeur d’Alene 55, T5. Mead 55; 7. Ferris 51; 8 Pullman Blue 46.
Players who went 3-0
Clarkston — Maggie Odgen (girls singles No. 2).
Lewiston — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran (girls doubles No. 1); Henry Parkey/Lexi Ahlers (mixed doubles No. 1); Dylan Gomez (boys singles No. 1); Emmett Heiss (boys singles No. 2); Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez (boys doubles No. 1); Garrett Beardsley/Francesco Ceruti (boys doubles No. 2); Kayden Laferriere/Christina Pedrola (mixed doubles No. 2.
Pullman blue - Rhoda Wang (girls singles No. 1); Gwyn Heim, (girls singles No. 2); Dianna Gutierrez-Garcia (girls singles No. 3); Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam (girls doubles No. 2); Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang (boys doubles No. 1).