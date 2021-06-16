KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Colfax kept pace with Kettle Falls and “made some runs” at the host Bulldogs, visiting coach Mike Dorman said.
But his Bulldogs “couldn’t quite capture the momentum,” as Kettle Falls answered surges with clutch shots on Tuesday to eliminate Colfax from a Class 2B Bi-County postseason girls’ basketball tournament, 50-40.
Asher Cai posted 21 points to lead the effort for Colfax (7-5), which had the game tied in the first, second and third quarters, but never earned the lead.
“They’re a good ballclub as well. It was a good battle,” Dorman said.
While Dorman acknowledged the conclusion of this pandemic-delayed campaign stings, he was proud of the dedication and care shown by his Bulldogs, who don’t graduate a player.
“I can’t say enough good things about the girls. They worked hard all season,” he said. “It’s hard to walk away right now. It was important to them. As much as I hated to see them hurting, it showed how much they enjoyed the time together.”
COLFAX (7-5)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Justice Brown 2 1-2 6, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-1 4, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 4, Lauryn York 0 0-2 0, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 7 5-5 21. Totals 15 6-11 40.
KETTLE FALLS (9-4)
Rachel Johnson 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Hooper 2 0-1 5, Karyss Pfeffer 2 0-0 6, Lavay Shurum 1 1-6 3, Ashley Lawrence 0 1-2 1, Ella Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mya Edwards 5 4-6 16, Kat Lawrence 6 6-7 19. Totals 16 12-22 50.
Colfax 11 8 11 10—40
Kettle Falls 14 11 13 12—50
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown, Baerlocher, Pfeffer 2, Edwards 2, Lawrence, Hooper.