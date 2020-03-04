The Colfax boys’ basketball team has shown major growth this season and is playing some of its best basketball at the most opportune time — heading into into the Washington Class 2B state tournament, also called the Hardwood Classic.
After losing five seniors from last year’s team, the Bulldogs have re-grouped with a set of players who have thrived in larger roles this season.
Colfax will take on White Swan at 9 p.m. today at Spokane Arena.
Also playing today are the Colfax girls and the Garfield-Palouse boys, also at Spokane Arena.
“Guys have been waiting for an opportunity,” Colfax boys’ coach Reece Jenkin said. “They are hungry ... they are finding new roles and fitting in, playing with a lot of confidence.”
The Bulldogs (20-7) are led by sophomore guard John Lustig, who has compiled multiple clutch performances this season.
Lustig went off for 44 points in a double-overtime 72-68 win Dec. 18 against Tekou-Rosalia, and recorded 17 of his 19 points, including a game-winner in the second half of a 50-49 victory Jan. 13 against Lind-Ritzville.
Jenkin said his team has made strides this season and recently has been playing at a high level. Senior Blake Holman has converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts in his past two outings, and senior Hunter Claassen had 16 points Saturday as Colfax rallied past Oroville 69-58 in its regional game.
“We are excited,” Jenkin said. “We have shown grit and continued to grind even when things didn’t go our way.”
Garfield-Palouse boys
Garfield-Palouse has made a trip to the state tournament in four of the five seasons coach Steve Swinney has been at the helm.
This year, the 18-7 Vikings are the No. 11 seed and will meet Muckleshoot Tribal at 9 a.m. today in the first round of the boys’ 1B state tournament.
This group has been tested against multiple talented teams — ones that have helped them prepare for the harsh competition that the postseason brings.
Swinney pointed out two losses to Potlatch, as well as a loss to Lakeside as moments his team has learned from.
“We get better by playing teams that are better,” Swinney said. “I feel like those losses have been a learning experience that have shown our guys what level they need to be playing at.”
Senior Blake Jones (15 points per game, eight rebounds per game) and younger brother, junior Austin Jones (10 ppg), have been a part of a “by-committee” approach Swinney has rolled with this season.
Junior Jacob Anderson also has come up big, holding down the post position with season averages of eight points and six rebounds.
“We are peaking at the right time and everyone has been stepping up on different nights,” Swinney said. “We have a good blend of experience and kids are getting better every game.”
Colfax girls
Having a deep roster has been a luxury for 18th-year coach Corey Baerlocher this season.
The Bulldogs (18-8) are the No. 12 seed and will face Toldeo in the 2B state tournament at 12:15 p.m. today in the girls’ 2B tournament.
Colfax runs a fast-paced game, and Baerlocher has his rotation set up to allow his players to be able to go hard for short stints and take frequent rests to stay fresh,
“It’s an incredible advantage to be able to have the kids go hard,” Baerlocher said.
“I’ve always liked to use a deep bench ... we play fast and furious and we rotate nine or 10 players usually.”
The Bulldogs are led by sophomore and first-team all-league selection Asher Cai, and junior Kierstyn York, who was a second-team all-league pick.
“Over the last four or five weeks, I feel like we have grown the most,” Baerlocher said. “They are playing unselfishly, and that’s leading to wins.”
“We relish in that.”