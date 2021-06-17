HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE — John Lustig racked up 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Mason Gilchrist contributed 21 points as Colfax beat St. George’s 68-54 on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the 2B Bi-County League “culminating event” in boys’ basketball.
The Bulldogs (10-3) play host to Davenport at 6 p.m. on Friday in the championship game.
The Dragons (9-4) rallied to within one point in the second half but Colfax’s Damian Demler and Lustig each hit a 3-pointer and Lustig later added a dunk. Seth Lustig went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“It was a really good basketball game,” Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin said.
COLFAX (10-3)
Damian Demler 3 0-0 9, Carson Gray 2 0-1 5, JD Peterson 0 0-1 0, Seth Lustig 1 8-8 10, John Lustig 9 1-2 20, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 1-2 1, Mason Gilchrist 10 1-4 21, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-18 68.
ST. GEORGE’S (9-4)
Shawn Jones 3 2-2 8, Shayden Brown 3 4-4 10, Max Rickard 0 0-0 0, Nico Morales 7 0-1 14, Tanner Watkins 0 -0 0, Nate Henning 1 0-0 3, Nick Watkins 7 5-10 20, John Nowland 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 11-19 54.
Colfax 12 20 16 20—68
St. George’s 14 11 16 13—54
3-point goals — Demler 3, Gray, J. Lustig, Watkins.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLOthello 56, Pullman 48
OTHELLO, Wash. — Stung by an opposing player’s six 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter, Pullman lost to Othello in the fifth-place game of the 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
Maciah Tover finished with 18 points for the Huskies, who withstood Pullman’ 19-point fourth quarter.
Meghan McSweeney went off for 25 points for the Hounds, who wind up 5-7.
“Just a really good first season,” first-year Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “Our girls made a lot of progress. Even though we didn’t out with a win, I feel like we laid some groundwork going into next season.”
PULLMAN (5-7)
Kelsi Benton 1 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 8 6-6 25, Hailey Talbot 3 0-0 6, Elise McDougle 2 0-2 4, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 0-0 10, Addison Hawes 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 7-12 48.
OTHELLO (6-8)
Rubi Mondragon 0 0-0 0, Jeweliana Pruneda 0 0-0 0, Annalee Coronado 11 2-6 27, Ashley Perez 2 2-3 6, Maciah Tovar 6 0-2 18, Persayis Garza 2 0-0 4, Maleighah Veliz 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 4-13 57.
Pullman 10 8 11 19—48
Othello 11 16 13 16—57
3-point goals — McSweeney 3, Coronado 3, Tovar 6.
WRESTLINGSmith named first-team All-GSL
Gabe Smith of Pullman was voted to the Class 2A first team as the Greater Spokane League recently announced its all-league teams.
FIRST TEAM
106 — Victornio De La Cruz, Othello; 113 — Steven Zaragoza, North Central; 120 — Logan Perkins-Utecht, West Valley; 126 — Ashton Dunn, Shadle Park; 132 — Kenndyl Mobley, North Central; 138 — Zach Lopez, Shadle Park; 145 — Gabe Smith, Pullman; 152 — Jonathan Gomez, Othello; 160 — Arturo Solorio, Othello; 170 — Juan Escobar, Shadle Park; 182 — Joey Calene, Clarkston; 195 — Ryan Page, Clarkston; 220 — Jaden Rice, Rogers; 285 — Jordan Searls, Rogers.
Wrestler of the year — Escobar.
Coach of the year — Rudy Ochoa II, Othello.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Troy Mendez, Othello; 113 — Isaac Campos, Othello; 120 — Hoyt Hvass, Clarkston; 126 — Anthony Abundiz, Othello; 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clarkston; 138 — Jeroen Smith, Pullman; 145 — Kyler Warren, West Valley; 152 — David Johnson, North Central; 160 — Isaac Sweeney, Rogers; 170 — Caber Taylor, Rogers; 182 — Naaman Deakins, East Valley; 195 — Xavier Perez, East Valley; 220 — Orlando Morales, East Valley; 285 — Josue Solorio, Othello.