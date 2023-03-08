Few high school sports teams earn the opportunity to celebrate a state championship. Even fewer do so undefeated.
The Colfax girls basketball team accomplished the rare feat when it defeated Okanogan 59-52 to earn the Washington Class 2B state crown with an unbeaten mark of 28-0 on Saturday at Spokane Arena.
So what made this Colfax team so good?
There was the dominance and versatility of sophomore post Brynn McGaughy; the passing, smarts and leadership from senior point guard Jaisha Gibb; the fearless aggressiveness and scoring of sophomore post Hailey Demler and the list goes on. Players like Brenna Gilchrist, Lauryn York and Harper Booth all had key buckets against Okanogan, as they have all season.
Colfax needed every one of them in a battle between the classification’s Nos. 1- and 2-seeded teams.
It was a Booth 3-pointer that put Colfax up by double-digits 17-6 in the first quarter — a lead it stretched to as many as 19 by halftime. But Okanogan turned a would-be blowout into a nailbiter when it cut the deficit all the way down to two with less than two minutes remaining.
Okanogan had all the momentum down just 54-52 and Colfax was missing its best player, McGaughy, who had just left with her fifth foul moments earlier.
That’s when Colfax proved it was a championship team.
Demler had a game-high 11 rebounds, playing much of the game at center instead of one of the forward spots. Gibb scored all 12 of her points after halftime, including a 3-of-4 mark at the free-throw line in the final 25 seconds.
York also made a late free throw and grabbed a key late rebound.
That poise comes from a team filled with experience.
Colfax coach Jordan Holmes noted the volleyball players on her team had been to a state championship three times in a year (once in volleyball, once last year in basketball), and came up empty the first two times.
That experience helped them get over the hump this time.
“They’ve been here so many times,” Holmes said after the game. “They’ve come up short twice, and to watch them finally be unafraid to succeed and to live in that moment and step up in that moment is incredible because it’s nothing I could have done for them tonight.
“That was what they did on their own and they were deserving of that moment.”
After the game, Holmes and Gibb each said they were happy to win the game for last year’s seniors, Asher Cai and Hannah Baerlocher.
“I’m just glad my teammates, we went through this before, coming out on top for Brynn, who fouled out, for the ones who came before us, Asher and Hannah, and not being able to win (last year), this is their win too,” Gibb said.
McGaughy was magnificent in the tournament, racking up 34 points and 12 rebounds in the quarterfinal round against Rainier, tallying a whopping 26 points and 20 rebounds in the semifinal round against Warden (who beat the Bulldogs in the ’22 title game) and finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the championship.
Demler added 19 points and 11 boards in the title game.
That pair, along with Gilchrist, are just sophomores.
Gibb and Booth will graduate, but the Bulldogs have the foundation to be another potential championship-contender in 2023-24.
Colfax has won five state championships as a program — 2009, 2010, 2014, 2018 and this year’s.
“It’s always exciting (when) I look up at the stands and I see little girls that are wearing Colfax Bulldogs gear that have come for the last three days to support us and cheer for us, and I know that they want to be there (on the court) someday,” Holmes said. “And that foundation for our program is the difference-maker.
“Having our kids have this experience will carry over into next year. I need a minute before I can really go into that mindset, but to see the fans that came out, in particular those little girls, they’re excited one day that that could be them. That means everything.”
