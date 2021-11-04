COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team dug deep after finding itself tied with Upper Columbia Academy at one set apiece in a Northeast 2B district tournament semifinal-round match Wednesday. Coach Brandy Brown’s advice to her kids?
“I just told them that we needed to execute our own skills well,” the third-year coach said. “And we tried to focus on getting to five points at a time.”
The strategy worked.
The Bulldogs closed out the visiting Lions 25-20, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18 to advance to today’s district final and clinch a berth in the state tournament.
“This was a tough match tonight, knowing what was on the line and not having to come back tomorrow and (play in the consolation rounds),” said Brown, who will be leading the Bulldogs to the state tournament for the second time. “To be able to overcome something of that nature is always a good accomplishment.”
The Class 2B state tournament takes place Nov. 11-12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Colfax (22-2) faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague for the district title at 6 p.m. today at Liberty of Spangle, and it will determine seeding at the state tourney.
Justice Brown led the Bulldogs with 39 assists and 26 digs. Brown complimented the way she played in this one.
“She’s a very consistent player and very steady,” Brown said. “She keeps a calm head the entire time, and makes sure she’s setting the right players at the right time. They really targeted her, but we responded well to that and she adjusted well.”
Hailey Demler added 16 kills, Asher Cai finished with eight kills and 16 digs, and Lauren York contributed nine kills, three aces and 14 digs.
All-Whitepine League teams announced
Members of the Troy and Deary volleyball teams swept the major awards as the Whitepine League announced its all-league teams recently.
The Blazzards took the top awards in Division I, as Morgan, a senior, earned the player of the year honor and her mother, Debbie, won the coach of the year award.
Other players who made the first team were Genesee’s Makenzie Stout and Lucie Ranisate, Potlatch’s Josie Larson and Olivia Wise, and Logos’ Lily Leidenfrost.
In Division II, the Mustangs’ Kenadie Kirk won player of the year and Brooke Swanson was the coach of the year.
Other players who made the first team were Highland’s Kadence Beck and Hannah Miller, Kendrick’s Rose Stewart, Timberline’s Marebeth Stemrich, St. John Bosco’s Jade Prigge and Nezperce’s Jillian Lux.
Division I
First team — Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Josie Larson, Potlatch; Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Olivia Wise, Potlatch; Lily Leidenfrost, Logos; Lucie Ranisate, Genesee.
Player of the year — Blazzard.
Coach of the year — Debbie Blazzard, Troy.
Second team — Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Jolee Ecklund, Troy; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Dani Howard, Potlatch; Delanie Lockett, Prairie; Kadance Schilling, Clearwater Valley; Lucia Spencer, Logos.
Honorable mention — Ashton Mangun, Clearwater Valley; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Zayda Loewen, Kamiah.
Division II
First team — Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Kadence Beck, Highland; Hannah Miller, Highland; Marebeth Stemrich, Timberline; Jade Prigge, St. John Bosco; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Jillian Lux, Nezperce.
Player of the year — Kirk.
Coach of the year — Brooke Swanson, Deary.
Second team — Dantae Workman, Deary; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Hannah Tweit, Kendrick; Payton Crow, Highland; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick.
Honorable mention — Katie Goeckner, Highland; Chani Brammer, Highland; Hannah Smith, Highland.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWeber State 3, Idaho 0
GREELEY, Colo. — The Wildcats scored a pair of insurance goals in the final 20 minutes and beat the Vandals in a Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinal-round match at Northern Colorado.
With the victory, Weber State (10-8-0) advances to play the top-seeded Bears in the semifinal round at 1 p.m. Pacific today. Idaho’s season comes to an end at 10-6-2.
Lily Webster had a first-half goal for the Wildcats, then scores from Rachel Twede and Sadie Newsom iced it late in the match.
Weber State held a 25-4 edge in shots, including 8-0 on target and a 7-2 edge in corners.
Kaytlin Bradley didn’t make a save for the Wildcats, and senior Avrie Fox made five stops for the Vandals.
Idaho 0 0—0
Weber State 1 2—3
Weber State — Lily Webster (Amy Kenney), 8th.
Weber State — Rachel Twede (Yira Yoggerst), 71st.
Weber State — Sadie Newsom, 88th.
Shots — Weber State 25, Idaho 4. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 5. Weber State: Kaytlin Bradley 0.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU finishes 10th in Hawaii
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii — Freshman Madelyn Gamble fired a second consecutive 2-over-par 75 and was Washington State’s top golfer at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview.
The Cougars finished in 10th place in the 12-team event with a 910. Stanford won with an 875.
Gamble finished the three-round event tied for 19th place at 5-over 224.
This was the final event for the WSU golf team until the spring.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 875; 2. USC 879; 3. Arizona 880; 4. Oregon 883; 5. UCLA 890; 6. Washington 891; 7. Oregon State 896; 8. Colorado 908; 9. Arizona State 909; 10. Washington State 910; 11. California 917; 12. Hawaii 937.
Medalist — Katherine Muzi (USC) 210.
WSU individuals — T19. Madelyn Gamble 224; T35. Darcy Habgood 230; T38. Jiye Ham 231; T44. Emily Cadwell 232; T52. Amy Chu 238.