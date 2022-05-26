Colfax is looking for its first Washington Class 2B state softball title. Meanwhile, Colton is seeking its seventh state championship in the past 20 years in Class 1B.
All told, the Bulldogs and the Wildcats are hoping to procure crowns after disappointing ends to the 2021 season. The two teams will begin play Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The Bulldogs entered this season coming off a solid 2021, going 15-2 but unable to take part in the state tournament because of the pandemic. Colfax ended the season with a loss to the Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Colton’s season was similarly disappointing. The Wildcats accomplished an 11-0 season but didn’t have an opportunity to continue it in the postseason because of COVID-19.
This season provided an opportunity for the two teams to continue seeing the fruits of their labor.
Colfax (21-2) entered its district tournament with an 18-1 record and won its first two postseason games by a combined score of 19-3, advancing to the district championship.
There, the Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the season, this one to Liberty, forcing them to play a winner-take-all game against Asotin for the district’s second bid. Colfax came through there, winning 8-2.
“The districts were a competitive tournament,” Colfax coach Tracy Imler said. “Against Asotin, I kept waiting for the bats to get going. We got hits here and there, and Asotin got some hits (but) just couldn’t score.”
Colfax’s success this season has been spurred partially because of its pitching. Jorja Koerner has 10 wins in 13 starts for the Bulldogs with a 2.05 ERA and 62 strikeouts. Delaney Imler boasts a 3.13 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
Offensively, Colfax is hitting at a .418 clip.
The Bulldogs will take on Goldendale in a first-round game at 10 a.m.
Colton (15-4) got a bit of vindication for its undefeated season the previous year by getting out of the district.
The Wildcats beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller and dominated Inchelium to advance to the district final against Liberty Christian, clinching their spot in the state tournament. The game against the Patriots never took place because of inclement weather.
Colton coach Brad Nilson thinks every team in the state tournament is on a level playing field.
“All the teams are in the same boat,” Nilson said. “Five of the teams in the tournament are all league opponents. On any given day, any given team can win. I don’t think there’s anyone in the past that I look at that can’t be beat. It’s just one game at a time. I don’t see anyone that’s better than anyone.”
Colton has a high-powered offense, scoring double digits in nine games this season and 15-or-more runs six times.
The Wildcats will play at noon Friday in a rematch against Wilbur-Creston-Keller.
