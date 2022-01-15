PREP ROUNDUP
SPANGLE, Wash. — Trailing through three quarters, the Colfax girls basketball team exploded in the fourth for a 60-53 victory against previously unbeaten Liberty of Spangle, Wash., in Northeast 2B League play.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 3-1) led 27-25 at halftime, but fell behind 42-37 by the end of the third quarter, only to come back with 23 points in the fourth — 16 of those courtesy of Brynn McGaughy.
“We were able to get it inside to Brynn and let her do what she does best — score down low,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Holmes said. “It was fun to see her come alive in the fourth after a quiet first half and take some of the pressure off our guard Asher Cai.”
Cai scored a team-high 26 points and had eight rebounds, while McGaughy finished with 23 points and 10 boards. Teagan Colvin of Liberty (11-1, 2-1) was the game’s overall high-scorer with 34 points.
“The team did a great job of getting stops and playing defense when they needed to, and staying composed,” Holmes said.
COLFAX (10-1, 3-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 8 6-7 26, Brynn McGaughy 8 7-8 23. Totals 21 13-15 60.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (11-1, 2-1)
Teagan Colvin 11 8-9 34, Annika Tee 0 0-0 0, Elli Denny 1 1-2 4, Anna Pittman 0 0-0 0, Grace Grumbly 3 0-0 7, Jaidyn Stevens 1 0-0 2, Brooke Redder 1 3-4 6, Hailey Carter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Denny 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-15 53.
Colfax 16 11 10 23—60
Liberty 17 8 17 11—53
3-point goals — Cai 4, Gibb, Colvin 4, Denny, Grumbly, Redder.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Lakeland 44, Moscow 32
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears struggled on the glass and fell to the Hawks in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Lakeland (5-6, 1-4) had 20 offensive rebounds in the contest. Addie Kiefer finished with 20 points for the Hawks to lead all scorers.
Moscow (3-13, 0-8) was led by Megan Heyns, who finished with nine points.
The Bears will take the court again at Sandpoint on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (3-12, 0-8)
McKenna Knott 2 0-0 6, Angela Lassen 2 0-0 4, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 3 2-4 8, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 1 0-0 3, Megan Heyns 3 3-3 9, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 32.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (4-7, 1-4)
Payton Sterling 2 3-4 8, Lila Kiefer 1 0-0 3, Emily Knowles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Richardson 0 0-0 0, Kenna Simon 2 1-1 5, Addie Kiefer 6 7-12 20, Ziya Munyer 1 0-2 2, Landree Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-19 44.
Moscow 8 11 5 8—32
Lakeland 11 16 8 9—44
3-point goals — Knott 2, Johns, Sterling, E. Kiefer, A. Kiefer.
JV — Moscow won.
Colton 66, Oakesdale 51
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats used a 24-10 third quarter to pullaway from the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win.
We played a solid all around game tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We got some good minutes from everyone tonight.”
Lola Baerlocher led the Wildcats (8-1, 3-1) with 20 points. Kyndra Stout added 15, hitting three 3s. Maggie Meyer finished with 12.
COLTON (8-1, 3-1)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 5 2-2 12, Mary Pluid 3 2-2 8, Kyndra Stout 6 0-0 15, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 5, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 3 0-2 6, Lola Baerlocher 9 1-2 20, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-8 66.
OAKESDALE (4-5, 1-3)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 8 3-8 20, Bradyn Henley 0 0-0 0, Lucy Hockett 1 0-0 2, Jenna Rawls 0 0-0 0, Samantha Holling 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 9 7-7 25. Totals 20 10-15 51.
Colton 11 18 24 13—66
Oakesdale 9 10 10 22—51
3-point goals — Stout 3, K. Heitstuman, Baerlocher, Hockett.
Garfield-Palouse 48, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 22
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Madi Cloninger of Garfield-Palouse converted seven 3-point goals, all in the first half, to help set the Vikings on course for a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Maci Brantner added 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for Gar-Pal (8-3, 4-0), while Kenzi Pedersen had 10 points and 10 boards. Brooklyn Bailey led the way for the Eagles (7-3, 2-2) with 12 points.
“Our team defense was outstanding,” Vikings coach Garrett Parrish said.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-3, 4-0)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 2, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 7 0-0 21, Mak Collier 0 0-0 0, Maci Brantner 6 0-0 12, Kenzi Pedersen 4 1-2 10. Totals 19 1-2 48.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE ()
Taya Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 1 0-1 2, Chloe Stach 1 0-0 2, Kyra Holt 1 0-0 2, Hailee Marty 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Bailey 4 1-2 12, Olivia Kjack 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 3-5 22.
Gar-Pal 13 19 7 9—48
SJEL 3 6 5 8—22
3-point goals — .Cloninger 7, Cook, Pedersen, Bailey 3.
JV — SJEL def. Gar-Pal.
Prairie 59, Logos 56
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates were pushed to overtime, but held on for a 59-56 win versus Logos of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“Fun game to be at, more fun to coach,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
Will Casebolt hit one of his seven 3-pointers with three seconds left on the clock for Logos (6-2, 5-2) to push the game to extra time. Casebolt finished with 23 points.
Prairie struggled from the free throw line in the game, going just 13-of-36 from the charity stripe.
Lee Forsmann (18 points) and Lane Schumacher (17) led Prairie on the scoreboard. Wolter also praised Forsmann for his play in the paint.
Zach Rambo added 12 points for the Pirates (9-2, 5-2), and Wolter called him a defensive standout.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (6-2, 5-2)
Jack Driskill 2 1-2 7, Kenny Kline 0 0-1 1, Aiden Elmore 2 1-6 6, Will Casebolt 8 0-2 23, Jasper Whitling 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 4 0-0 11, Roman Nuttbrock 2 2-2 6, Ben Druffel 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 6-15 56.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-2, 5-2)
Wyatt Ross 1 1-6 3, Kyle Schwartz 2 2-4 7, Lane Schumacher 5 4-7 17, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 6 0-5 12, Lee Forsmann 6 6-13 18, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton McElroy 0 0-1 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-36 59.
Logos 13 13 7 18 5—56
Prairie 7 16 13 15 8—59
3-point goals — Casebolt 7, Wilson 3, Driskill 2, Elmore, Schumacher 3, Schwartz.
JV — Prairie 67, Logos 50
Liberty 61, Colfax 52
SPANGLE — After a tight first half, the Bulldogs lost ground late and fell to the Lancers in a Northeast 2B League game.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but was moved up a week to find a spot for a postponed game between Colfax and Chewelah to be played in that timeslot.
John Lustig led Colfax (9-3, 2-1) with 29 points, hitting four 3s, and Mason Gilchrist added 12 points.
Liberty (9-2, 3-0) was led by Colton Marsh who finished with 23.
COLFAX (9-3, 2-1)
Damian Demler 3 0-0 7, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 1 0-1 2, John Lustig 11 3-3 29, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 6 0-0 12, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-4 52.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (9-2, 3-0)
London Foland 5 0-1 13, Colton Marsh 8 7-8 23, Tayshawn Colvin 4 4-5 13, Josh Stern 2 0-0 5, Lincoln Foland 0 3-4 3, Jake Jeske 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 14-19 61.
Colfax 17 14 12 9—52
Liberty 20 13 15 13—61
3-point goals — J. Lustig 4, Demler, Lo. Foland 3, Colvin, Stern.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Oakesdale 62, Colton 20
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats fell to the Nighthawks in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play.
Ryan Henning of Oakesdale (5-5, 2-2) was the game’s high-scorer with 26 points. Matthew Reisenauer and Dalton McCann each scored six for Colton (1-7, 0-4).
“As a team, we are playing harder and more aggressive on defense,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “We need to commit to taking care of the ball and putting the ball in the net more. It will come with time.”
COLTON (1-7, 0-4)
Grant Wolf 0 0-1 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 1-3 1, Mattew Reisenauer 3 0-0 6, Angus Jordan 2 0-0 5, Dalton McCann 3 0-2 6, Wyatt Jordan 0 0-2 2. Totals 8 1-8 20.
OAKESDALE (5-5, 2-2)
Logan Brown 2 0-0 4, Ryan Henning 11 0-1 26, Jackson Perry 4 1-2 11, Dingman 3 1-2 7, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Bober 2 2-2 6, Baljo 1 0-0 3, Chappell 0 0-0 0, C. Henning 0 0-0 0, Lobdell 1 0-0 2, Eads 0 0-0 0, Will 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 4-7 62.
Colton 4 5 6 5—20
Oakesdale 19 19 19 5—62
3 point goals — A. Jordan, R. Henning 4, Perry 2, Baljo, Will.
Genesee make-up dates
The Genesee athletic department announced make-up dates for boys and girls games that recently had to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Bulldog girls will host Potlatch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clearwater Valley at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and Troy at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.
The boys team will host Logos at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and Clearwater Valley at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 before traveling to face Timberline of Weippe at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
WRESTLINGSeveral stand out early at Maniac Invitational
OROFINO — Five Moscow wrestlers are 2-0 or better after Day 1 at the Maniac Wrestling Invitational at Orofino High School.
Clarkston is in second place out of 10 teams so far with 48 points. Moscow is fourth with 41 points, Lewiston’s JV is fifth with 37 points, Grangeville is sixth with 31 points, Orofino is seventh with 30 points and Potlatch is eighth with 29 points.
For the Bears, Jason Swam (120), Aidan Prakash (132), James Green (138) and Diego Deaton (145) all are 3-0, and Will Vieux (126) is 2-0.
Grangeville 132-pounder Terry Eich, Orofino 152-pounder Cory Goodwin and 182-pounder Sean Larsen, and Potlatch 145-pounder Avery Palmer all also are 3-0.
Potlatch 160-pounder Tyson Tucker and Lewiston 126-pounder Wyatt Schlafman are 2-0.
The meet continues at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. McCall-Donnelly 71.5; 2. Clarkston 48; 3. St. Maries 43; 4. Moscow 41; 5. Lewiston JV 37; 6. Grangeville 31; 7. Orofino 30; 8. Potlatch 29; 9. Enterprise (Ore.) 18; 10. Joseph (Ore.) 12.
Moscow results
120 — Jason Swam 3-0. 126 — Will Vieux 2-0. 132 — Aidan Prakash 3-0. 138 — Cameron Vogl 2-1; Jack Bales 1-2; James Green 3-0. 145 — Diego Deaton 3-0. 152 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-2; Eli Lyon 2-1. 170 — Owen McGreevy 1-2. 182 — Wyatt Hartig 1-2. 195 — Isaiah Murphy 1-0.
Potlatch results
106 — Marlo Kampster 1-0. 120 — Shelby Prather 1-2. 126 — Cort Vantress 0-2. 145 — Avery Palmer 3-0. 152 — Joshua McPherson 1-2. 160 — Tyson Tucker 2-0. 182 — Jonah Berger 0-3.