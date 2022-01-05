COLFAX — One of the oldest sayings in basketball is, shooters, shoot.
Colfax’s senior guard Asher Cai let it fly in the first six minutes of its 50-16 Northeast 2B League win Tuesday against Northeast 2B foe Asotin.
She attempted seven shots in the first quarter before a jump shot near the foul line finally fell. The Bulldogs took a timeout immediately after the basket.
It turns out Cai had scored her 1,000th career point Dec. 29 in a 79-46 win against Mabton at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School. Colfax coach Jordan Holmes wanted to take the opportunity to honor Cai at the team’s first home game after the break.
“It’s a huge achievement not a lot of kids get that,” Holmes said. “She puts more time in the gym than any kid I’ve ever met. Before practice, after practice, she’s a gym rat.”
The celebration was a surprise for Cai.
“I saw it on her mom’s Facebook story and I thought we had to celebrate it,” Holmes said. “She’s a kid that would never tell anyone or want any acknowledgment for it. The teammates hopped right on board and wanted to celebrate too.”
Cai, a senior and four-year starter was emotional during the celebration and after the game.
“I was definitely surprised for what my team put on for me tonight,” said Cai, who finished this game with seven points. “I was so confused when they called a timeout.”
First-year Asotin coach Kyle Palmer was blown away by Cai in his first meeting with the senior.
“(Asher) Cai is one of the best players in the state at this level,” Palmer said. “The thing that impressed me the most about her was her defense. She really disrupted our offense, so give her credit for that.”
In the first half, Colfax (8-2, 1-0), which has won three straight, went on a 14-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters. Asotin senior Izzy Ball went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to end the spurt. The Bulldogs finished the first half ahead 29-8.
Brynn McGaughy was a presence inside for Colfax, as she led the way with 14 points.
“She’s settling into her role this season,” Holmes said. “Some of those early nerves are gone and she’s just playing basketball. That’s when she plays the best when she doesn’t think and just plays the game.”
Colfax’s trap defense made it hard for Asotin (1-5, 0-1) to move the ball, forcing the Panthers into 22 turnovers.
“We’re trying to anticipate a little bit more on defense,” Holmes said. “We’re trying to take what their offense gives us, and I think we did a decent job of that tonight.”
Colfax held Asotin to single-digit points in every quarter. including an impressive showing in the fourth quarter mainly be reserves in holding the Panthers to just two points.
“The floaters have done a great job of staying committed and being involved,” Holmes said. “They don’t have an attitude about being a floater playing JV and playing varsity. They have a great attitude and they genuinely want the best for their teammates.”
ASOTIN (1-5, 0-1)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 1-2 1, Emmalyn Barnea 2 0-0 4, Lily Denham 2 0-0 5, Kayla Paine 2 0-0 4, Haylee Appleford 0 1-6 1, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 0 1-3 1. Totals 6 3-11 16.
COLFAX (8-2, 1-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Jaisha Gibb 6 1-1 13, Hailey Demler 3 0-2 6, Lauryn York 0 1-2 1, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 3 1-2 7, Brynn McGaughy 6 2-3 14, Ava Swan 1 0-2 2, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-12 50.
Asotin 4 4 6 2—16
Colfax 17 12 11 10—50
3-point goals — Denham, Baerlocher.
JV — Asotin won.
BOYS
Colfax 77, Asotin 43
COLFAX — John Lustig has been a cheat code for Colfax’s boys. He finished with a game-high 22 points as the Bulldogs routed the Panthers in Northeast 2B League play.
Two hours before tip-off, Asotin (3-3, 0-2) got the news it’d be without four of its starters because of COVID protocols. The list included senior guard Preston Overberg, who averages 18 points per game.
“That was an obstacle that we weren’t really prepared for,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “We talked pregame about perception. We can’t control the perception that people have in us, we have to believe. Belief is worth a lot.”
The Panthers and Bulldogs (8-2, 2-0) were trading blows in the first two minutes before Colfax put together a 27-5 run to end the first ahead 32-9.
With Asotin playing with so much youth, a small Colfax team had the size advantage, and made it difficult for the Panthers to slow down the Bulldogs on offense.
That size advantage also made it hard for Asotin to maintain a flow on offense.
“When we have everybody, I think we match up pretty well,” Black said. “Losing out best post player and guard is a problem and not necessarily something that I’m prepared for.”
After Lustig, Damian Demler had 14 and Carsen Gray added 12 for Colfax, which made 11 3-pointers including four each from Demler and Gray.
“We really like to spread teams out,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “I feel like the last two weeks or so our guys around the perimeter have stepped up and made those jump shots.”
John’s brother, Seth Lustig, had one of his best games of the season, finishing with nine points.
“He’s been battling back from an ankle injury,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “I feel like he’s starting to play with a lot more confidence. With him and our other guards out there shooting with confidence, we’re going to be a hard team to guard.”
Gavin Ellis paced Asotin with 16 points. Cody Ellis, an eight-grader, was right behind him with 15.
ASOTIN (3-3, 0-2)
Carson Benner 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 3 0-0 7, Gavin Ells 6 0-1 16, Cameron Clovis 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 4 7-10 15, Justin Boyea 1 0-0 2, Chase Engle 1 0-0 3, AJ Olerich 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-11 43.
COLFAX (8-2, 2-0)
Damian Demler 5 0-0 14, Carson Gray 4 0-0 12, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 0-0 8, John Lustig 9 1-1 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Mason Gilchrist 4 1-4 9, JP Wigen 2 0-0 4, Trace Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 2-5 77.
Asotin 9 12 7 15—43
Colfax 32 19 18 8—77
3-point goals — Ells 4, Nicholas, Engle, Demler 4, Gray 4, J. Lustig 3.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.