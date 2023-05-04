Colfax’s McGaughy offered by Stanford, others

The Colfax Bulldogs’ Brynn McGaughy, center, celebrates after beating the Okanogan Bulldogs 55-50 during the Washington Class 2B girls state championship game March 4 at Spokane Arena in Spokane.

 James Snook for the Daily News

Coming off a Washington 2B girls state championship, Colfax sophomore Brynn McGaughy is still putting in work on the basketball court — and some major college teams are taking notice.

McGaughy last week competed with the Meta Hoops Idaho AAU club team at the Elite is Earned Spring Invitational.

McGaughy clearly impressed some important people at those games. On April 25, McGaughy announced a scholarship offer from the Stanford Cardinal, one of the premier women’s college basketball programs in the country, and was offered by West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference a day later.