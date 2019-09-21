football
Colfax scores late to edge Gorillas
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Colfax High backup quarterback Damian Demler started his first varsity game and led the Bulldogs on a late 99-yard drive capped by his 20-yard dime to Nick Klaveano with a minute remaining Friday night for a 28-26 nonleague football win.
Colfax trailed 26-14 with nine minutes remaining.
“How resilient of our young men,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Damian just had a heckuva night, he’s a gamer. He had a lot of help all around from the juniors and seniors, helping him through this thing and being really proud of his moment.”
The Bulldogs (3-0) had stifled Davenport at the 1-yard line with about three minutes left, forcing a fumble that they recovered.
After the subsequent TD, Colfax’s Jacob Brown closed it with an interception.
Demler, a sophomore who was inserted into the starting role Tuesday to fill in for an injury, went 12-for-18 for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He had a boon in Blake Holman, who rushed four times for 91 yards. Klaveano caught five for 71 yards and the deciding score, and Brandon Lustig finished with 56 yards and two touchdowns.
“As frustrating as Davenport can be, they made us better tonight,” Morgan said. “We kept battling back and battling back.... And the coaches did an outstanding job of coaching until the very end.”
Colfax 7 0 7 14—28
Davenport 7 13 6 0—26
Davenport — Alex Plasensia 2 run (Brenick Soliday kick).
Colfax — Blake Holman 68 run (Jacob Brown kick).
Davenport — Gavin Boggs 5 run (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Boggs 21 run (kick failed).
Colfax — Brandon Lustig 17 pass from Damian Demler (Brown kick).
Davenport — Skyler Henry 3 run (pass failed).
Colfax — Lustig 9 pass from Demler (Matthew Hockett pass from Brown).
Colfax — Nick Klaveano 20 pass from Demler (pass failed).
Potlatch 30, Kamiah 14
KAMIAH — Potlatch toughed out its first win in nearly 30 years in its series against Whitepine League adversary Kamiah, using a three-pronged ground attack that eventually wore the Kubs down.
The Loggers (3-1, 1-0 in league) got 113 yards from Justin Nicholson, 71 from Jarrod Nicholson and another 57 from Kenon Brown, a senior who “stepped up and got guys going,” defensively, Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Ball coached at Kamiah for 22 years, and this is his fourth year with the Loggers. He said it’d been maybe five years before he began his tenure at Kamiah that Potlatch last beat the Kubs.
“An awesome league win in a tough game,” Ball said. “I told the kids, ‘Kentucky broke Florida’s (win streak) last year, now we need to break ours.’”
Potlatch 8 0 6 16—30
Kamiah 0 8 0 6—14
Potlatch — Jarrod Nicholson 2 run (Justin Nicholson run).
Kamiah — Trent Taylor 6 run (Taylor run).
Potlatch — Ja. Nicholson 19 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 16 pass from Taylor (pass failed).
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 23 run (Ju. Nicholson run).
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 1 run (Brown run).
Prairie 62, Kendrick 18
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood successfully defended its home turf from nonleague foe Kendrick.
Cole Martin rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates, while Cole Schlader threw for 135 and four touchdowns.
Prairie improved to 3-0 on the season.
Kendrick 0 6 6 6—18
Prairie 24 30 8 0—62
Prairie — Cole Martin 67 run (Cole Schlader run)
Prairie — Derik Shears 8 pass from Schlader (Schlader run)
Prairie — Owen Anderson 68 run (Cole Martin run)
Prairie — Shears 33 pass from Schlader (run failed)
Kendrick — Chase Burke 12 pass from Talon Alexander (pass failed)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 67 run (Martin run)
Prairie — Shears 26 pass from Schlader (Martin pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Martin 65 pass from Schlader (Anderson run)
Kendrick — Chase Burke 2 pass from Alexander (pass failed)
Prairie — Martin 3 run (Shears pass from Schlader)
Kendrick — Alexander 36 run (pass failed)
Troy 42, Timberline 18
TROY — Rhett Sandquist ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead a nonleague Troy victory over Timberline.
The Trojans (3-1) led 36-6 through the first three quarters before giving up 12 points in the final frame.
“He’s played quarterback before, (but) this is probably the first year that he’s been a quarterback and had to stick with it all year long,” coach Bobby Wilson said of Sandquist. “He’s been a threat running for us, but now he’s starting to come together as a passer, and I was really proud of the effort he’s put in this year to get better.”
Sam Taff scored off a 45-yard run and a 35-yard catch and narrowly missed a 52-yard field goal attempt for Troy.
“Sam’s a really fast kid, and we like to give him opportunities,” Wilson said. “We’ve got a good group of seniors here, and they’re all learning to play together. ... We’re starting to come together as a team, and I’m really proud of them.”
Timberline 0 6 0 12—18
Troy 16 6 14 6—42
Troy — Sam Taff 45 run (Zachary Stoner pass from Rhett Sandquist)
Troy — Sandquist 65 run (Reece Sanderson run)
Troy — Brendan Noble 30 pass from Sandquist (pass failed)
Timberline — Devon Wentland 1 run (pass failed)
Troy — Taff 35 pass from Sandquist (run failed)
Troy — Sandquist 40 run (Sandquist run)
Timberline — Andy Anderson 13 run (run failed)
Troy — Stoner 16 pass from Chandler Blazzard (pass failed)
Timberline — Andy Anderson 3 run (pass failed)
Genesee 44, Deary 16
GENESEE — Both of Owen Crowley’s catches went for touchdowns, covering a combined 92 yards, as Genesee defeated Deary in the Mustangs’ first game since the death of one of their players, Luis Diaz.
Jack Johnson rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs notched their first win in three tries in the nonleague matchup.
Dillon Sperber made nine tackles for Genesee and Jackson added eight.
Players from both teams, along with cheerleaders, gathered on the field before kickoff to observe a moment of silence for Diaz, a 16-year-old Deary student whose body was discovered Sept. 11 after an apparent accident at Elk Creek Falls.
“It was one of the greatest sportsmanship games I’ve ever seen,” Genesee coach Tim Sperber said. “It’s been a rough, rough two weeks for those kids. It was a pretty emotional night. Not only did the Deary kids play hard but they’re classy kids and well-coached.”
Deary coach Jason Hanson is a former Genesee assistant. The Mustangs happened to have a bye last week in the aftermath of Diaz’s death.
Deary 8 0 0 8—16
Genesee 0 24 12 8—44
Genesee — Jack Johnson 14 run (Dawson Durham run)
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 5 run (Ricky Bradley run)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 15 run (Durham run)
Genesee — Owen Crowley 14 from Durham (Johnson run)
Genesee — Johnson 30 run (pass failed)
Genesee — Johnson 55 run (run failed)
Deary — Preston Johnston 52 pass from Bodee Swanson (Stapleton run)
Genesee — Crowley 78 pass from Durham (Wareham run)
Colton 56, Yakama Nation 6
COLTON — Chris Wolf threw for three touchdowns and ran for two as Colton routed Southeast 1B League foe Yakama Nation.
It was not until the fourth quarter, by which time Colton had built a 48-0 lead, that the Wildcats allowed Yakima Nation its lone score.
Freshman Angus Jordan had what coach Jim Moehrle called “a really good game” for Colton (1-2, 1-1), recording eight rushes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
“He kind of stepped up tonight,” Moerhle said of Jordan.
“We played really well defensively tonight,” Moehrle said. “We had six interceptions tonight — Trent Druffel had two, Jaxon Moehrle had one, and Angus Jordan also had two.”
Colton 14 28 0 14—56
Yakama Nation 0 0 0 6—6
Colton — Trent Druffel 65 interception return (conversion failed)
Colton — Chris Wolf 1 run (Druffel kick)
Colton — Wolf 92 run (Druffel kick)
Colton — Angus Jordan 6 run (kick failed)
Colton — Druffel 51 reception (kick failed)
Colton — Grant Wolf 24 reception (Jordan kick)
Colton — Druffel 81 reception (kick failed)
Yakama Nation — Bennett 6 run (conversion failed)
Colton — Jordan 58 run (Jordan kick)