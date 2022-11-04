COLFAX — Colfax’s volleyball team won a Washington Class 2B district title for the second consecutive season Thursday, beating Liberty of Spangle 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.

“We came ready to play,” Bulldogs coach Megan Dorman said. “The girls served really well tonight and played awesome defense.”

Colfax (15-2), which won has 15 state titles and eight since 2014, will be among one of the top seeds at the state tournament, which takes place Nov. 11-12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, Wash. In their first appearance at the state tourney since 2019 a year ago, the Bulldogs placed fifth.

