RITZVILLE, Wash. — Ryan Henning totaled five hits, including two doubles and a triple, as undefeated Colfax swept Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12-5 and 21-8 on Friday in a baseball doubleheader.
Layne Gingerich also had five hits, including a double, for the Bulldogs (8-0).
GAME 1
Colfax 012 054—12 15 0
LRS 000 50—5 4 3
Galbreath 1 2/3, Harder (2), McClure (2) and Kelly. Peterson, Hockett (5) and Plummer, Adesson (4).
Colfax hits — Sisk 2, Henning 2 (2B), Gingerich 2, Akesson, Gilchirst (2B), Peterson, Plummer, Hockett (3B), Becker 2 (2B), Dail 2.
LRS hits — NA
GAME 2
LRS 010 70—8 8 3
Colfax 809 4x—21 21 1
Telecky, Galbreath (3), Ayers (4) and Harder. Kopp, Hockett (4) and Akesson.
LRS hits — Ayers, Miller 2, Harder (3B), Telecky (2B), Galbreath, Kelly, McClure.
Colfax hits — Sisk, Henning 3 (2B, 3B), Gingerich 3 (2B), Gilchrist 2, Akessson 3, Hockett 2, Peterson, Anthony 2, Nelson, Shipre.
Kendrick 14-5, Kamiah 4-0
KAMIAH — Preston Boyer fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and two walks as Kendrick blanked Kamiah to cap a sweep of Kamiah in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
The scores were 14-4 and 5-0.
The Tigers led only 1-0 in the second game before breaking out for four runs in the seventh inning behind Boyer’s two-run single.
Troy Patterson tallied three hits and four RBI for the Tigers (6-2, 6-2) in the opener, and Skyler Miller added two hits and three RBI.
GAME 1
Kamiah 020 020 x—4 3 2
Kendrick 430 412 x—14 14 7
Dylan Weist, Brady McLay (2), Bodie Norman 5) and Willis Williamson. Troy Patterson, Talon Alexander (2), Hunter Taylor (7) and Matt Fletcher.
Kamiah hits — Christian Nixon, Norman (HR), Cloud Guffey.
Kendrick hits — Alexander, Taylor, Preston Boyer (2B), Fletcher, Troy Patterson 3, Skyler Miller 2, Rylan Hogan 2 (3B), Jesse Clemenhagen, Ty Koepp 2.
GAME 2
Kendrick 001 000 4—5 7 0
Kamiah 000 000 0—0 3 0
Boyer and Wyatt Fitzmorris. Norman, McLay and Williamson.
Kendrick hits — Taylor, Boyer, Fletcher, Patterson 3, Miller 2, Fitzmorris, Ty Koepp.
Kamiah hits — Williamson, McLay, Guffey (2B).
Post Falls 11-10, Moscow 5-3
POST FALLS — Moscow spotted Post Falls a six-run inning in both games and dropped an Inland Empire League doubleheader, 11-5 and 10-3.
Chad Redinger doubled and singled for the Bears in the opener, and Barrett Abendroth and Ethan McLaughlin both doubled in the second game.
GAME 1
Moscow 020 003 0—5 7 5
Post Falls 112 601 x—11 5 0
Chad Redinger, Isaac Staszkow (4), Ethan McLaughlin (5) and . Ethan Miller, Jerad Taylor (5) and.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway, Redinger 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa, Cody Isakson.
Post Falls hits — Spencer Zeller (2B), Cole Rutherford, CD Sharples, Kaden Cripps 2 (2B).
GAME 2
Moscow 000 021—3 7 5
Post Falls 603 01x—10 6 1
Mike Kiblen, Isakson (1), Delusa (4) and Abendroth. Nick Chase, reliever NA (6) and Zach Clark.
Moscow hits — Redinger, Abendroth (2B), Isakson, Jamison Green 2, McLaughlin (2B), Jack Driskill.
Post Falls hits — Sharples (2B), Dominic Wilburn, Cripps, Chase 2, Tanner Sessions (2B).
Clearwater Valley 5-1, Troy 3-3
KOOSKIA — Connor Jackson of Clearwater Valley and Derrick Baier of Troy pitched complete games as the teams split a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Jackson gave up eight hits and three runs while striking out two as the Rams of Kooskia took the openr 5-3.
Baier threw a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks as the Trojans won the second game 3-1.
GAME 1
Troy 001 000 2—3 8 0
Clearwater Valley 003 030 x—6 7 0
Jackson and Shown. Hagenbaugh, House (5) and House, Hagenbaugh (5).
CV hits — Martinez 2 (3B), Jackson 2, Schlieper 2, Shown.
Troy hits — House 2, Baier 2, Hagenbaugh 2, Sanderson, McCully
GAME 2
Clearwater Valley 001 000 0—1 5 1
Troy 300 000 x—3 2 0
Martinez, Shown (1) and Shown, Martinez (1).CV hits — Fabbi, Martinez, Jackson 2, Shown (2B).
Troy hits — Hagenbaugh, Patrick.
SOFTBALL
Colfax/Oakesdale 15-12, LRS 0-0
COLFAX — Helina Hahn went 3-for-6 at the plate and connected on a home run in the first game of a doubleheader as Colfax/Oakesdale shut out Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15-0 and 12-0.
Jorja Koerner picked up the win and notched six strikekouts in the first game, while Justice Brown was the second-game winner.
A full box score was unavailable.
GAME 1
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 000 0—0 0 4
Colfax/Oakesdale 806 1—15 6 0
GAME 2
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 000 0—0 0 6
Colfax/Oakesdale 651 x—12 10 1
Potlatch 17-12, Kendrick 7-2
POTLATCH — Rebecca Butterfield dealt 14 strikeouts in the second game of a Whitepine League softball doubleheader as Potlatch handled Kendrick 17-7 and 12-2 on Thursday.
Emma Chambers produced a pair of doubles in the opener for the Loggers.
GAME 1
Kendrick 010 42—7 4 1
Potlatch 364 22—17 7 2
T. Boyer, E. Morgan (3), H. Heimgartner (4), H. Taylor (4) and K. Kirk. R. Butterfield, J. Larson (2) and T. McKinney.
Kendrick hits — E. Morgan 2 (2-2B), M. Silflow, E. Proctor.
Potlatch hits — E. Chambers 2 (2 2B), K. Heitstuman 2, R. Butterfield 2, J. Larson.
GAME 2
Potlatch 061 32—12 6 1
Kendrick 001 01—2 1 4
R. Butterfield and T. McKinney. H. Taylor and K. Kirk.
Potlatch hits — T. McKinney 2, K. Hadaller (2B), A. Felton (2B), T. Carpenter, K. Heitstuman.
Kendrick hits — H. Taylor.
Genesee 17-7, Culdesac 7-18
CULDESAC — Sam Bomar collected three hits and Taiylor Crea and struck out nine as Culdesac run-ruled Genesee 18-7 to salvage a split of a Whitepine League doubleheader.
In the opener, Harlie Donner produced three hits as Genseee prevailed 17-7. Both games went five innings.
Jesse Roehl, who coaches Culdesac (4-4), cited his team’s 13 errors in the first game as a big reason the scores were so disparate.
GAME 1
Genesee 418 31—17 6 6
Culdesac 201 04—7 4 13
R. Leseman and B. Leseman. Crea and Brown.
Genesee hits — Carter, Hanson, Donner 3, Stout.
Culdesac hits — Miller, Bomar, Dau, Knowlton.
GAME 2
Genesee 221 11—7 4 4
Culdesac 362 43—18 9 4
D. Lesem, R. Leseman (2) and Donner. Crea and Brown.
Genesee hits — Carter 2, Donner, Miller.
Culdesac hits — Brown 2 (2B), Miller (2B), Bomar 3 (2B), Dau, Knowlton (2B), Lomax.
TRACK
Pullman splits with WV
Nicole Avery won an unusual combination of four events to lead Pullman to an 89-51 win on the girls’ side of a 2A Greater Spokane League meet against West Valley.
The Pullman boys lost 112-32.
Avery won both hurdles, the long jump and the javelin.
GIRLS
Team scores
Pullman 89, West Valley 51.
Pullman winners
100 hurdles — Nicole Avery 17.80h. 300 hurdles — Nicole Avery 53.60h.400 relay — Pullman (Tolleson, Toyoda, Limburg, Isitt) 58.70h. 800 relay — Pullman (Toyoda, Cobos, Ohki, Cousins) 1:59.30h. 1600 relay — Pullman (Cobos, Jones, Edge, French) 4:41.40h. Long jump — Nicole Avery 16-0. Triple jump — Sarah Campell 31-7. Shot put — Samantha Fisher 27-0¾. Discus — Samantha Fisher 92-2. Javelin — Nicole Avery 96-0.
BOYS
Team scores
West Valley 112, Pullman 32
Pullman winners
800 — Tanner Barbour 2:10.60h. Long jump — Terran Page 17-8.
GOLF
Moscow’s Brown is medalist
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Bryden Brown carded an even-par 72 at Hayden Lake Country Club to claim medalist honors and lead Moscow to third place in the boys’ segment of the Coeur d’Alene Invitational.
Brown won by a stroke over Cole Jaworski of Coeur d’Alene, which ran away with the team title.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 300, Coeur d’Alene JV 336, Moscow 346, Post Falls 345, Lewiston 349, Sandpoint 353, Lakeland 354, Lake City 363, Priest River 400, St. Maries 429.
Moscow scores — Bryden Brown 72, Ben Mack 89, Parker Beebe 91, Taylor Strong 96, Alex Lee 94.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cougs fall 3-2 to California
BERKELEY, Calif. — Washington State’s baseball team allowed two eighth-inning runs Friday as the Cougars fell 3-2 to California in a Pac-12 game at Evans Diamond.
The Cougars (17-15, 5-11 Pac-12) broke a 1-1 tie in the top half of the eighth inning with a run, only to allow a hit and a sacrifice fly, commit an error, walk two batters and hit a batter with a pitch in the bottom half.
John Lagattuta went 2-for-4 for the Bears (19-17, 6-7) and Nathan Martorella went 2-for-3.
Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo went 2-for-4 with an RBI, senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and junior catcher Jake Meyer had two hits and a run scored.
Ian Villers (2-1) allowed a hit and struck out two batters in the eighth to pick up the win. Josh White struck out four batters in the ninth to pick up his third save.
Senior left-hander Michael Newstrom (2-1) took the loss.
The two teams will continue their three-game series at 4 p.m. today.
Washington St. 000 010 010—2 8 2
California 000 010 02x—3 7 0
Brandon White, Caden Kaelber (6), Dakota Hawkins (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Tyler Hoeft (8), Bryce Moyle (8), Grant Taylor (8) and Jake Meyer; Grant Holman, Jack Wolger (7), Ian Villers (8), Josh White (9) and Cole Elvis.
W — Villers. L — Newstrom. S — White.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 2, Tristan Peterson 2, Jake Meyer 2, Justin Van De Brake, Kyle Russell.
California hits — John Lagattuta 2, Nathan Martorella 2, Cole Elvis (3B), Dylan Beavers (2B), Quentin Selma.