The 2021 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B and 2B state volleyball tournaments begins today. For Colfax, recent success proves that each team is ready for the competition.
Colfax has won 15 state championships, including eight titles since 2014 and looks to add to that total this weekend in Class 2B.
To accomplish the feat, the Bulldogs will have to be on top of their game and win four matches by the end of Friday.
The last time Colfax made the state tournament was in 2019 — there was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19 — when the Bulldogs lost their opening match to Brewster before running the table in the loser’s bracket to finish in seventh. The last Colfax state championship came in 2017 with a win against Mossyrock in the final.
The Bulldogs (23-2) had little resistance in the district tournament, losing just one set on their way to the title. Colfax dispatched Reardan, Upper Columbia and Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in the tournament.
“Really proud of the girls,” third-year coach Brandy Brown said. “Extremely competitive group, very smart group, group of perfectionists.”
Colfax is led by Northeast 2B League MVP Justice Brown, who accumulated 599 assists, 221 digs and 58 aces in the season.
“It is not always rewarding being the coach’s daughter, but (Justice) is a steady competitor, very coachable and a great team leader,” Brandy Brown said.
Asher Cai led the team with 198 kills, libero Jaisha Gibb had a team-high 289 digs and Brynn McGaughy had 41 blocks.
Cai finished on the Northeast 2B League first team, and Gibb and Abree Aune finished on the second team.
Second-seeded Colfax, making its 31st appearance in a 33-year span, will open tournament play against No. 15 seed Wahkiakum of Cathalmet, Wash. at 9:45 a.m. today. The winner will take on the winner of Raymond versus Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at 3:15 p.m. with the losers of those two matches facing each other at the same time.
