HIGH SCHOOLS
YAKIMA — The Colfax Bulldogs won back-to-back matches at the SunDome to take seventh place at the Waskhington 2B state volleyball tournament under first-year coach Brandy Brown on Friday.
The Bulldogs (16-6) got a cohesive showing in their 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15 defeat of Walla Walla Valley, then swept Kittitas/Thorp by scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.
“The team as a whole, just being a younger team with no seniors, stepped up today,” said Brown, who’ll return her whole roster next year. “Each of them took charge at different times.”
Kierstyn York had 19 kills in the first match, then 20 against Kittitas. Sophie Klaveano chipped in 11 kills, while Justice Brown had a two-match total of 62 assists and 11 aces. Anni Cox logged 29 digs and nine aces.
“Coming into a new program has its challenges, but these girls started working on the process early on,” Brown said. “They really pulled together at the end.”
SWIMMING
Reed headlines for PHS
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Pullman’s Mya Reed took first in the 200 freestyle preliminary event during the first day of the Washington Class 2A girls’ swimming championships at the King County Aquatics Center.
The finals are set for 2:10 p.m. today.
Reed shaved almost three full seconds off her seed time and touched the wall in 1:57.51 for the Greyhounds to lead the way. She also was part of the 200 free relay, along with Jayden Chen, Madison Weber and Melrose Gilbert, who won their heat with a clocking of 1:42.68.
Reed also took third in the 100 free, cutting two full seconds off her seed time with a showing of 53.84.
Gilbert will compete in the ‘A’ main final in the 500 free, as she took third in 5:27.97, and the 400 free relay of Natalie Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert and Reed finished eighth in a time of 3:54.11.
Clarkston’s only entry, the 200 free relay of Sarah Broemmeling, Liza Higgins, Abby Hall and Madalynn Wallace, took 24th in 2:03.28
FOOTBALL
Odessa 73, Colton 0
ODESSA, Wash. — Allowing 46 points in the first quarter, Colton received a thumping from Odessa in a play-in game for the Washington 1B playoffs.
“They’re big, they’re just really good,” Colton coach Jim Moehrle said. “They’re No 1 in the state for a reason. No doubt in my mind they’ll win another state championship.
“But I was proud of my guys. At the start of the year, if anybody would’ve taken bets, they wouldn’t have bet on us to make the playoffs.”
Josh Clark rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns for Odessa.
Moehrle said the Wildcats (4-6) were worried about fielding a team before the season because of low numbers.
“No one probably thought we’d do much of anything,” Moehrle said. “Great effort by those guys.”
Colton 0 0 0 0— 0
Odessa 46 14 7 6—73
Odessa — King 26 run (run failed)
Odessa — King 49 run (Clark pass from Nelson)
Odessa — Clark 47 pass from Nelson (King run)
Odessa — Clark 36 run (Nelson run)
Odessa — Clark 24 run (Clark run)
Odessa — Deife 3 run (Elder run)
Odessa — Elder 20 run (kick failed)
Odessa — Deife 21 run (Nelson kick)
Odessa — Valverde 4 pass from Martin (Elder run)