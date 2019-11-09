Football
Colfax wins, ends playoff drought
COLFAX — Jacob Brown ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead Colfax High to a 59-13 win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Washington 2B crossover football game Friday night.
The Bulldogs assured themselves their first playoff berth in six years and will learn the specifics Sunday.
Wyatt Bodey added 64 rushing yards for the Bulldogs (7-2), who wound up with 337 ground yards and 123 through the air. Trenton Easley tallied a sack and Blake Holman intercepted a pass for Colfax, which led 27-0 after a quarter.
Bulldogs coach Mike Morgan said his team was motivated by LRS’ strong showing last week in a loss to Asotin.
“We knew Asotin was a good solid ballclub, and for that game to be as tight as it was really, it really grabbed our attention,” he said. “We knew we had to go to work. We were just really motivated to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.”
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 7 6 10—13
Colfax 27 12 14 6—59
Colfax — Mattew Hockett 46 pass from Layne Gingerich (kick failed)
Colfax — Jacob Kelly 37 fumble return (kick failed)
Colfax — Gingerich 6 run (Gingerich run)
Colfax — Jacob Brown 10 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 4 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Brown 2 run (kick failed)
LRS — Austin Thompson 71 run (Hayden Stone kick)
Colfax — Brown 5 run (Brown run)
LRS — Hayden Melcher 69 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Trenton Ensley 18 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Wyatt Bodey 11 run (kick failed)
Othello 17, Pullman 3
OTHELLO, Wash. — Struggling to find an offensive rhythm, especially after the injury loss of receiver Isaiah Strong, the Pullman Greyhounds watched their season end with a loss to Othello in a Washington play-in game.
Strong went down with a high ankle sprain in the first series.
Carson Coulter rushed for 45 yards for the Greyhounds, who rang up 110 ground yards but couldn’t crack the goal line. Their only points came on a 31-yard field goal by Sam Tingstad.
“We went on the road and faced a difficult task — the elements, the officiating, a team that was hungry and ready to go,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “It took us a while to get into the flow of the game. We had a couple of opportunities slip out of our fingers — a couple of fumbles we didn’t get.”
The Othello defensive line “was probably one of the better ones we’ve seen,” Cofer said. “
Zach Dahmen provided a spark to the Greyhounds with an interception in the third quarter, but it didn’t lead to a score.
Pullman finishes 6-4.
Pullman 0 3 0 0—3
Othello 7 3 7 0—17
Othello — Hollen Beck 4 run (Velazquez kick)
Pullman — Sam Tingstad 31 field goal
Othello — Velazquez 30 field goal
Othello — Ochoa 34 run (Velazquez kick)
SWIMMING
Moscow’s boys have stellar day
BOISE — Moscow boys’ swimmer Isaac Pimentel posted the best individual finishes of the day, while Ian Schlater and Ethan Baird had the best finishes by Bear teammates in a race during preliminary events at the Idaho Class 4A state swimming championships at the Boise Aquatics Center.
Those who finished in the top eight of individual races advance to the main final during today’s championship events, which take place at 10 a.m. Outside of the top eight will compete in the consolation final. For relay events, those teams in the top six advance to the ‘A’ final while the others advance to the ‘B’ final.
Pimentel took third in the 200 freestyle (1:52.06) and 500 free (5:04.79)
Schlater placed fourth (1:00.12) and Baird fifth (1:01.47) in the 100 back.
Simon Miura placed third in the 100 freestyle (51.35 seconds), then took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.41).
Pimentel teamed up with Schlater, Reid Johnson and Micah Wolbrecht to finish third in the 200 medley relay (1:47.89); Johnson, Hayden Buehler, Jonah Cousins and Pimentel were fourth in the 200 free relay (1:38.70).
Wolbrecht also finished fourth in the 50 free (23.98) and eighth in the 100 breast (1:09.00).
Edgardo Cofre placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.58).
For the girls’ team, the 200 medley relay of Ashley Painter, Megan Crossland, Ashley Pope and Sarah Carscallen took fifth (2:06.33). Painter was seventh in the 100 back (1:08.59) and Crossland was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.11).
In Class 5A boys’ competition for Lewiston, Luke Mastroberdino placed 14th in the 200 free (2:07.46), while Haden Keener was 16th in the 50 free (31.64). The 200 free relay finished 11th (1:44.77). No names were available on who swam legs of the relay at press time.
College WOMEN’S SOCCER
Washington 1, WSU 0
SEATTLE — The Washington State women’s soccer team played stiff defense for the first 81 minutes, but a foul inside the penalty area became its undoing as Washington converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and hung on to beat the 24th-ranked Cougars in the Pac-12 and regular-season finale for both teams at Husky Soccer Stadium.
A foul on Brianna Alger with about nine minutes remaining set up the Huskies (11-6-2, 7-4 Pac-12). Summer Yates was able to deposit the free kick past Washington State (12-6-1, 5-5-1) goalkeeper Ella Dederick to give Washington the only goal of the night.
The Cougars dominated most of the play. They outshot the Huskies 17-11, including 5-4 in shots on goal, and had 13 corner kicks to UW’s 3. However, WSU committed 17 fouls, none more costly than the one in the late going.
Dederick finished with three saves, while Washington’s Siena Ruelas finished with four stops.
The Cougars now will await their NCAA tournament fate, as the selection show will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.