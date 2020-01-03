SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Pullman High School graduate J.C. Sherritt was hired Thursday as an assistant football coach at Cal Poly, adding to the Mustangs’ distinct eastern Washington flavor.
Sherritt will coach linebackers and co-coordinate special teams for the San Luis Obispo school, which is one of Idaho’s adversaries in the Big Sky Conference.
The Mustangs also announced the hiring of former Eastern Washington quarterback Erik Meyer as QBs coach.
Sherritt helped Pullman to the Washington 2A state title in 2005 and became a star linebacker for EWU, getting named the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision in 2010. He won a similar award from the Canadian Football League two years later during his eight-year stint with the Edmonton Eskimos.
He retired as a player in January and has been coaching linebackers for the Calgary Stampeders.
At Cal Poly, Sherritt joins the staff of new coach Beau Baldwin, the former EWU boss who has been coordinating the offense at California the past three years.
Baldwin hired former Washington State head coach Paul Wulff as run-game coordinator and offensive-line coach in December.