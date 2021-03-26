CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington promoted David Riley to head basketball coach Thursday following the school’s NCAA Tournament appearance.
Riley will replace Shantay Legans, who left EWU this week to take over as the head coach at Portland. Riley has been with the Eagles’ program for the past decade in a variety of roles.
“The past 10 years at EWU have been an incredible journey and I am grateful to all the current and former players who helped put me in this position,” Riley said.
Riley, 32, will inherit an Eagles program that won the Big Sky Conference tournament title to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAAs. As a No. 14 seed, the Eagles then put a major scare into No. 3 seed Kansas before the Jayhawks pulled away late in the second half.
Riley joined EWU in 2011 after playing and graduating from nearby Whitworth. Riley’s first role was as the director of basketball operations. He’s spent the past seven seasons as an assistant, first for former coach Jim Hayford and then the past four seasons with Legans.
Riley is the nephew of former NFL and college football coach Mike Riley.
“David has been an integral part of Eagle basketball for years and so he understands the culture and the potential that this program has,” athletic director Lynn Hickey said.
Boise State knocked out of NIT
DENTON, Texas — Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead en route to a 59-56 win over Boise State in the NIT on Thursday night.
Memphis (18-8) advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.
Quinones’ offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State’s 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead. After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2.
Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams’ makes.
Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. went to the line with 3.6 seconds left, and made the first before intentionally missing the second. Landers Nolley II made 1 of 2 to regain the three-point lead and Boise State’s heave at the buzzer did not hit the rim.
Mladen Armus had 12 points for the Broncos (19-9). Alston and Devonaire Doutrive each added 11 points. Boise State turned it over 13 times in the first half and finished with 15.