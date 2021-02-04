Men’s
Washington State at Oregon
Tipoff: 8 p.m. today, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.
Records: Washington State 10-7, 3-7 Pac-12; Oregon 9-3, 4-2
Players: Two Pacific Northwest natives stepped up as Wazzu broke a six-game losing streak Sunday. Senior Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and sophomore Noah Williams had 21 points as the Cougs slapped Apple Cup rival Washington. It was WSU’s first victory since Jan. 7 at Cal. The duo leads WSU in scoring, with Bonton averaging 18.5 ppg and Williams at 13.2. Freshman post Efe Abogidi added 13 points and 13 rebounds to snap a string of not-so-great recent performances. Oregon has four players averaging double figures, with senior guard Chris Duarte leading the way at 18.4 ppg.
Game themes: The Cougars can maintain their momentum, while the Ducks just want to get on the court. WSU beat a top-10 Oregon squad in the teams’ only meeting a season ago, but before then had lost four straight in the series. The Ducks haven’t played since a 75-64 loss Jan. 23 at home to Oregon State. The Ducks have played just twice since Jan. 9.
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Memorial Gym
Records: Eastern Washington 6-6, 5-2 Big Sky; Idaho 0-13, 0-19.
Players: Senior forward Scott Blakney leads the Vandals in scoring at 11.6 ppg on 60.6 percent from the field. Senior guard Damen Thacker adds 10.8 points, but UI hasn’t really had a consistent third option. In two games against Weber State this past weekend, former Moscow High standout and sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett led the way, scoring 13 points each time in losses. Thacker is automatic at the free-throw line, shooting 94.1 percent so far this season. He’s 11th in the conference in steals per game (1.2). For the Eagles, four players post double-figure averages, led by Tanner Groves, the reigning Big Sky player of the week who averages 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.
Game themes: Now would be as good a time as any for Idaho to register that first victory, especially playing at home against its regional rivals. The teams split the series in 2019-20, winning on each other’s home courts. This is the final of a five-game homestand for the Vandals.
Women’s
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Tipoff: 6:05 p.m. today, Reese Court, Cheney, Wash.
Records: Idaho 9-5, 8-2 Big Sky; Eastern Washington 6-9, 5-5
Players: The Vandals, who have been missing senior forward Natalie Klinker for most of the past month, have taken to the outside to win games recently. In a series sweep at Weber State this past weekend, Idaho hit 49 field goals overall, 24 of them from distance. Leading the charge was sophomore Beyonce Bea, who accumulated 47 points and 17 rebounds in the two games against the Wildcats. She leads Idaho with 16.2 points and adds 7.7 rebounds. Senior guard Gabi Harrington chips in 14.4 points and junior guard Gina Marxen contributes 13.9 points. The Eagles are led by Maisie Burnham, who averages 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Kennedy Dickie (12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds), Aaliyah Alexander (11.9 points) and Grace Kirscher (10.3 points) also average in double digits scoring.
Game themes: The tough schedule UI coach Jon Newlee put in front of his team seems to be doing the trick. At one point, the Vandals were 3-4. Now, they’ve won six of their past seven contests. Idaho also looks to keep the series between the two teams decidedly in its direction. Eastern Washington hasn’t beaten the Vandals since Jan. 12, 2018, a stretch of five games. The two will meet again at noon Saturday at Memorial Gym.