n The Washington State women’s soccer coaches were named the 2019 NCAA Division I national staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches organization. The Cougars this season reached their first Final Four, where they fell in a national semifinal 2-1 to North Carolina.
No previous WSU team had made it further than the third round of the NCAA tournament, which WSU reached in 2017 under head coach Todd Shulenberger and assistant Jon Harvey. With assistant Greg Sheen added to the mix this season, the Cougars ran through the postseason, defeating No. 14 Memphis (1-0), No. 3 Virginia (3-2), West Virginia (3-0), and No. 5 South Carolina (1-0 in OT) before falling to the second-ranked Tar Heels. The combined record of WSU’s opponents in the postseason was 89-17-10, with four of those losses coming to the Cougs in tournament play. In all, the Cougars defeated the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds on the road in their bracket.
Senior Morgan Weaver was a third-team All-American. WSU’s opponents in the tournament had a combined nine All-Americans.
n Idaho’s football team announced on Friday night the signing of Kemari Bailey, a buck linebacker who only played a year of high school football.
Bailey, who grew up in Birmingham, England, played one season of prep ball at Utah’s Juan Diego Catholic. Standing 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he primarily played outside linebacker and defensive end for Juan Diego, but also lined up at wide receiver.
The Vandals have Bailey listed as a defender.
According to Tana Vea, an assistant coach at Juan Diego, Bailey earned a full-ride scholarship only a month after completing the first American football season of his life.
“Athleticism off the charts,” wrote Vea on Twitter after Bailey signed on Friday afternoon.
Bailey moved from the United Kingdom to Utah in 2017. He’s played basketball for the Soaring Eagles ever since, and garnered some college hoops interest as well.