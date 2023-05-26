The NCAA transfer portal is basically just a list of names, with athletes sorted by sport along with school names and some contact information.

Not even a position is given for the hundreds of players who go in and out.

“It kind of just leaves you blank,” said AK Mogulla, director of player personnel for football at Auburn, which has added more than a half dozen transfers, including former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, in the last month.

