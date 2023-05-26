FILE - Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Scouting and recruiting players in the NCAA transfer portal has become a vital part of building a college football program. And the process moves fast. To sift through a mountain of names, NFL-style personnel departments are using data and statistics from online analytics companies to more efficiently identify players who can help their teams. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Scouting and recruiting players in the NCAA transfer portal has become a vital part of building a college football program. Sanders’ team has added 20 transfers since the portal window opened April 15. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
The NCAA transfer portal is basically just a list of names, with athletes sorted by sport along with school names and some contact information.
Not even a position is given for the hundreds of players who go in and out.
“It kind of just leaves you blank,” said AK Mogulla, director of player personnel for football at Auburn, which has added more than a half dozen transfers, including former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, in the last month.