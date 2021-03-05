Women’s basketball
Montana at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: Montana 12-9 overall, 9-7 Big Sky; Idaho 14-6, 13-3.
Players: Montana sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller (14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 52.7 field-goal percentage, 86.8 free-throw percentage) will be playing within 30 miles from her home in Colfax, and senior forward Madi Schoening (5.7 points, 6.4 rebounds) lived in Lewiston until ninth grade. During Idaho’s current three-game winning streak, Beyonce Bea has averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 blocks.
Game themes: The Vandals return to action after watching three consecutive games get canceled by coronavirus issues in their program, leaving them idle since Feb. 20. They’re guaranteed a top-3 seed and a first-round bye in the Big Sky tournament that starts Monday in Boise. The Grizzlies can climb a spot from sixth place and thus nab their own bye, but they’ll need assistance.