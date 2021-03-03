Washington State vs. Utah
Tipoff: 5 p.m. Pacific today, Pac-12 tournament first-round game, Michelo Ultra Arena at Mandalay Events Center, Las Vegas.
Records: Washington State 11-10; Utah 5-15.
Players: Freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker won the Pac-12 Conference’s award for top first-year player Monday. She was second in the conference at 19.38 points per game (just .04 short of Arizona’s Aari McDonald) while leading the Pac-12 in points scored (407). She also adds 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 37.7 percent shooting from the field. Krystal Leger-Walker, a senior and Charlisse’s older sister, is third in the league in assists (4.7) while averaging 10.0 points per outing. Utah’s Brynna Maxwell averages 12.7 points, and Andrea Torres chips in 5.3 rebounds.
Game themes: The teams played twice during the regular season, with Washington State winning both. The Cougars took a 79-74 decision at Salt Lake City on Jan. 1, then won 68-55 on Feb. 21. While things might look good for WSU’s NCAA tournament chances, a win here probably will cement a bid. The Cougars are 43rd in the NET rankings as of Monday, and there was talk Wazzu were on the bubble, but the Cougs’ rally in the second half at home Sunday against Washington almost assured them of a berth. Still have to take care of business in this one.