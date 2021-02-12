Women’s basketball
Washington State at No. 10 Arizona
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.
Records: Washington State 9-7 overall, 7-7 Pac-12; Arizona 12-2, 10-2.
Players: Freshman WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker ranks second in the conference in scoring (18.9 points) and remains at the top in steals (2.4). Her senior sister, Krystal, ranks second on the team in most categories. She logs 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.63 steals per game. Center Bella Murekatete and Ula Motuga have improved their outputs. Both tack on about nine points and seven rebounds each outing. UA is the only Pac-12 team with three 1,000-point scorers — guard Aari McDonald, and forwards Cate Reese and Sam Thomas. McDonald is the NCAA’s active scoring leader. She averages 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.71 assists.
Game themes: The Cougars stunned then-No. 7 Arizona on Jan. 11, when Charlisse Leger-Walker flipped in tough buzzer-beaters at the end of regulation and in overtime. The Cougs had faced a 16-point deficit late in the third quarter. WSU has earned an upset-minded reputation against ranked teams this year.