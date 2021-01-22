Women’s hoops
Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon
Tipoff: 5 p.m. today, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.
Records: WSU 7-3 overall, 5-3 Pac-12; Oregon 9-3, 7-3.
Players: Superstar Cougar freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker still sits atop the league in scoring (19.7 points) and steals (3.0). Her 10 consecutive double-digit scoring performances tie program legend Borislava Hristova for the most in a row to start a Wazzu career. Her senior sister, Krystal, has posted averages of 14.7 points and 5.6 assists per game in the past five outings. Krystal Leger-Walker rebounded an intentionally missed free throw at the end of regulation against No. 8 UCLA last week and put it back to send it to overtime. That play landed at No. 9 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. Center Bella Murekatete had a career game in the loss to UCLA, totaling 16 rebounds and five blocks, one preventing a game-winning shot from the Bruins. Sophomore Nyara Sabally leads Oregon with 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Eleven Ducks have scored in double figures this year. They rank 15th nationally in shooting (47.7 percent), and hold opponents to 36 percent from the field in scoring 79.7 points per game.
Game themes: Oregon escaped WSU on Dec. 21, winning 69-65 after a potential game-winning shot from the Cougs rattled out. Wazzu led for 31 minutes in that game. The Ducks and Cougars are on slight slides. Oregon has lost three of its past four — all to ranked teams — and WSU dropped back-to-back overtime games to the L.A. schools after upsetting No. 7 Arizona at home. The Cougars slipped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll but still are receiving votes, and sit No. 32 in the NCAA NET rankings. A win here could move them back in.