Men’s basketball
Montana State at Idaho
Tipoff: 4 p.m. today, Memorial Gym, Moscow
Records: Montana State 9-7 overall, 6-4 Big Sky; Idaho 0-19, 0-16.
Players: Bobcat standouts Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop both average 14.9 points per game, and Jubrile Belo and Abdul Mohamed pull down 5.7 rebounds apiece. The Vandals rank last in offense and defense at 60.2 points and 77.5 points, respectively. Idaho is led by senior post Scott Blakney (10.8 points) and senior guard Damen Thacker (10.6).
Game themes: The Bobcats are on a four-game skid since starting their BSC season 6-0. The game will act as senior day for the Vandals, who also host MSU at noon Sunday.