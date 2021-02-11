Men’s basketball
No. 24 UCLA at Washington State
Tipoff: 8 p.m. today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman.
Records: UCLA 13-4 overall, 9-2 Pac-12; WSU 11-8, 4-8.
Players: Three Wazzu freshmen have started a combined 44 games (the third-most nationally) to take the spotlight this year. But the sophomores are beginning to steal it. Seattle native Noah Williams, Australian guard Ryan Rapp and steady forward DJ Rodman combined for 41 of the Cougs’ 66 points in a two-point loss Saturday at Oregon State. Senior point guard Isaac Bonton still is WSU’s headliner — he’s logging 19.1 points and shooting 42.6 percent in Pac-12 play. WSU might be without freshman center Dishon Jackson, who sustained an ankle injury against the Beavers. UCLA boasts nine players who have proven they can score in double figures on any night. But one of them is confirmed out in 6-foot-10 forward Jalen Hill (6.5 points, 5.9 rebounds).
Game themes: Injuries bit the Bruins on Feb. 6, when they were blown out 66-48 by L.A. rival USC. UCLA has yet to fully recover, and the Cougars will look to take advantage and potentially top the Bruins for just the second time in the past nine meetings ... and only the 19th time in 129 games.
Idaho at Idaho State
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Reed Gym, Pocatello
Records: Idaho 0-15 overall, 0-12 Big Sky; Idaho State 9-7, 5-3.
Players: The Vandals’ numbers certainly don’t inspire hope. They’re 313th nationally in turnovers (16 per game), and own the worst defense (79 points allowed) and second-to-worst offense (62.6 ppg) in the Big Sky. UI also is at the bottom of the conference in rebounding. The Vandals are led by senior post Scott Blakney, who scores 11.5 points on 62.2 percent in Big Sky games — a conference-best mark. Damen Thacker (10.5 points) and Moscow native Gabe Quinnett (10.3 points) also chip in. Idaho State enjoys the conference’s top-ranked scoring defense (61.8 points) and the No. 4 offense.
Game themes: The Gem State’s two Big Sky teams have not met this year in the contest for King Spud, and Idaho State only has played once since Jan. 24 — a blowout of NAIA foe Northwest (Wash.) University. Although the Bengals’ schedule has lacked good competition so far, ISU appears to have the clear advantage. UI is one of only three winless teams in the country. The Vandals are ranked No. 350 out of 357 Division I teams, according to KenPom.com. ISU sits at No. 5 in the Big Sky. The two teams meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Idaho State at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: Idaho State 14-1 overall, 10-0 Big Sky; Idaho 11-5, 10-2.
Players: The Vandals are reaching their potential, and finally getting back to full health. Good timing, because Idaho State has been rolling all year. Idaho freshman Sydney Gandy had a career-high 21 points in a win against Eastern Washington last weekend, and star senior post Natalie Klinker is working her way back from a lingering injury. Sophomore forward Beyonce Bea (16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds) is second and fifth in the BSC in scoring and rebounding, respectively. Junior point guard Gina Marxen (13.4 points, 4.6 assists) ranks No. 1 in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.2).
Game themes: UI topped Idaho State in three meetings last year. But this Bengals team, a Big Sky favorite alongside the Vandals, is on another level. ISU’s only loss is to Nebraska, and it bounced back with a blowout of Kansas State two days later. The Bengals are on a 13-game winning streak, and they’ve won every contest except one by seven or more points. The two play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.