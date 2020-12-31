Women’s basketball
Idaho at N. Arizona
Tipoff: 5 p.m. PST today, Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Ariz.
Records: Idaho 3-3 overall, 2-0 Big Sky Conference; N. Arizona 4-2 overall, 2-0 Big Sky.
Players: UI has been without Natalie Klinker, a national notable on the boards, since she fell awkwardly against WSU on Dec. 13. Coach Jon Newlee has said in recent postgame interviews and on radio shows that there’s a possibility she returns at some point during this two-game series at NAU. Montana transfer guard Gabi Harrington hasn’t played since Dec. 5. Forward/guard Beyonce Bea has been a superstar. The sophomore, coming off a Big Sky Player of the Week nod, averages 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Point guard Gina Marxen adds 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per showing, and budding freshmen guards Sydney Gandy (12.3 ppg) and Paris Atchley (11.2) are coming along well. NAU has been without a bulk of its standouts for various reasons, including preseason Big Sky MVP Khiarica Rasheed, who has only played once. Guard Emily Rodabaugh has been productive in her place, averaging 14.3 points as one of the Lumberjacks’ four double-figure scorers. She’s tied with Marxen atop the Big Sky in assists per game (4.7). Senior JJ Nakai leads the ’Jacks at 18.5 ppg.
Game themes: No one can say the Vandals haven’t been tested since they last played a Big Sky game. Idaho sustained routs to power-conference foes No. 23 Texas, Washington State and sixth-ranked Arizona in the past three weeks. Newlee consistently schedules these kinds of opponents to toughen up his Vandals ahead of conference play. We’ll see if that’s been the case today against a Big Sky contender. UI was the overwhelming favorite to win the league in the preseason polls, and NAU came in third. Thus far, the short-handed Lumberjacks are playing like front-runners. They smoked Eastern Washington, tipped UNLV and gave Arizona a challenge in a 13-point loss. NAU, coming off a two-week layoff, is seeking its third consecutive win against Idaho, but the Vandals have only lost once in Flagstaff since 2000.
Men’s basketballN. Arizona at Idaho
Tipoff: 5 p.m. PST today, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: N. Arizona 1-6 overall, 0-1 Big Sky Conference; Idaho 0-5 overall, 0-2 Big Sky.
Players: Idaho, in the midst of a program rebuild, has been paced by Moscow mainstay Scott Blakney. The senior forward is scoring 11.4 points per game and shooting 57.4 percent from the floor. Juco transfer guard DeAndre Robinson is second on the team at 10 ppg, and leads UI in rebounding (4.6). The Vandals, still searching for their first win, sit last in the Big Sky in total offense and third to last in defense. They’re shooting 39.1 percent while their opponents have hit 46.1 percent of their attempts. A bright spot has been the 3-point shooting — UI is No. 3 in the Big Sky at 35.8 percent from distance. NAU, under second-year coach Shane Burcar, is comparable. The Lumberjacks rank No. 10 in conference offense, and dead last in defense. They’re without a senior on their roster, and have more freshmen (five) than they do juniors (four). Junior guard Cameron Shelton has been the workhorse. He shares the league lead in scoring at 19.7 points per game, and adds 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals on average.
Game themes: Could this two-game series be Idaho’s chance to erase the goose egg? It’s been a similarly rough start for the Vandals and ’Jacks, both of whom enter tonight’s matchup coming off 30-plus-point losses. Idaho was smothered by Utah on Dec. 18, falling 79-41, while NAU was blasted by No. 1 Gonzaga 88-58 on Monday. The Lumberjacks — who are dropping games by an average of 24 points — sustained four consecutive double-digit losses to begin their season before a three-point defeat of Denver. UI is outscored 73.2-55.4 on average. Its only tight game came Dec. 9: a 61-58 loss to Washington State in a sloppy but entertaining Battle of the Palouse. It’s been two decades since Idaho went this long between games in a season.