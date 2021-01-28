Men’s basketball
Weber St. at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 tonight, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: Weber State 7-4 overall, 2-2 Big Sky Conference; Idaho 0-11, 0-8.
Players: Weber State is averaging a league-best 84.4 points per game against 64 ppg allowed (seventh in the conference). Even better for the Wildcats: They lead the Big Sky in field-goal percentage offense (49.3) and defense (39.4). Senior guard Isiah Brown paces the team with 18.9 ppg, second in the Big Sky. Cody Carlson and Zahir Porter combine for 25 ppg, and Carlson corrals 5.3 boards per night. Weber also stands atop the BSC rankings in assists (16.55) and blocks (3.55). The Wildcats place top 25 in the country in 3-point percentage, field-goal percentage, scoring margin and free-throw percentage. The Vandals have not been as fortunate. They sit in the league basement in scoring offense (62 ppg) and defense (76.7 ppg). Idaho’s minus-4.27 turnover margin is by far the worst in the Big Sky. Individually, senior post Scott Blakney (12.0 ppg, 61.4 percent shooting) is the standout. Senior guard Damen Thacker (11.6 ppg) has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. UI also announced Wednesday that junior center Jack Wilson has left the program, electing to move on from basketball. Wilson appeared in 22 games in two years as a Vandal, but only four this year. He averaged 4.2 ppg last season, but 1.3 this year.
Game themes: This will be game No. 3 of a five-contest homestand for UI, which hasn’t had luck in Mem Gym or otherwise. The Vandals haven’t played since Jan. 16, while Weber last got on the court Jan. 23, a five-point loss to Southern Utah. Although Weber’s stats are impressive, several of its wins are not. The Wildcats beat up on non-Division I foes Yellowstone Christian, Adams State and Westminster College.
Women’s basketball
Idaho at Weber St.
Tipoff: 5 PST tonight, Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah.
Records: Idaho 7-5 overall, 6-2 Big Sky Conference; Weber State 0-9, 0-6.
Players: The Vandals are finally back to strength, with guard Gabi Harrington and standout post Natalie Klinker returning from injuries. Klinker, who has only played seven times this year, tops the team at 10.3 rebounds per outing. Sophomore star Beyonce Bea puts up a team-best 15 ppg — fourth in the BSC — while point guard Gina Marxen has solidified herself as one of the Big Sky’s top overall talents. She posts 14.6 ppg, 4.08 apg (No. 3 in the BSC) and knocks down 2.5 3-pointers per contest, the second-best mark in the league. She has made 16 long balls in the past five games, shooting 55 percent from deep in that span. Marxen also paces the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.72). UI commits just 13.1 fouls per game — No. 4 in the country. The Wildcats lean on the frontcourt duo of Emma Torbert and Jadyn Matthews, who combine for 12.9 rebounds. Torbert ranks No. 4 in the league in blocked shots per game (1.57) and fifth in steals (2.0). Weber is last in the BSC in points per game (60.8), and 10th in points allowed (76.4). Guard Kori Pentzer, from Melba, Idaho, leads the team at 11.1 ppg.
Game themes: There’s no better BSC opponent for the Vandals coming off a two-week break. Winless Weber State has lost all of its games by double figures except its last two against Southern Utah. Idaho is 10-1 against the Wildcats since returning to the Big Sky in 2015. The two teams will meet again in Ogden on Saturday at 11 a.m.