Men’s basketball
Utah at Washington State
Tipoff: 7 p.m. Pacific today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman.
Records: Utah 5-6 overall, 2-5 Pac-12; WSU 9-4, 2-4.
Players: Cougar point guard Isaac Bonton has the second-longest active double-digit-scoring streak in the country at 30 — and as of late, the senior has been among the NCAA’s most efficient players. In five games since Pac-12 play resumed, Bonton is averaging 23 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. In that span, he’s shooting better than 50 percent from the field (and from distance). In league games alone, Bonton leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points. Freshman starters Efe Abogidi, Dishon Jackson and Andrej Jakimovski got a reality check, and were limited in three of four games during the Cougars’ recent road trip. Big men Abogidi and Jackson started to grow accustomed to the conference’s talent against USC the previous time out — they produced double figures scoring in a hard-fought loss. Utah’s Rylan Jones, a 6-foot sophomore guard, shot 8-of-10 and totaled 24 points in his team’s win against WSU last year. Standout forward Timmy Allen (6-6), leads the Utes at 17.3 points.
Game themes: The Utes upset the Cardinal before being stunned by Cal on Jan. 16. Utah has topped Wazzu 12 consecutive times. Although Beasley Coliseum still is without fans, coach Kyle Smith said returning home will be more than welcome for his young Cougs, who struggled to find their footing in their first road experience this year. Wazzu’s program pillar of defense was a bit out of sorts in losses to Stanford, UCLA and USC.